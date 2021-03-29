Virtual meeting held of Israeli hi tech workers abroad who wish to return

Israeli hi-tech employees living abroad, but planning on returning to their home country, have held a virtual meeting, according to a press release by CQ Global. The meeting was held as part of the launch of the Back2Tech program for returning Israelis and participating hi-tech companies, startups and development centers. This particular program allows those who return to start working in hi-tech remotely before moving back to the country, making the transition of returning to Israel more comfortable. CQ Global was selected by the Innovation Authority to lead the program due to its experience in locating and recruiting candidates worldwide for Israeli companies.At the meeting, Yotam Zucker of CQ Global, who is leading the program, said that the coronavirus crisis has reminded people of the many benefits of living in Israel. Such benefits include the increasing demand for workers in the Israeli hi-tech industry. Israeli companies also benefit from having employees with international experience.An estimated 10,000 Israelis currently live abroad with a technological background.
