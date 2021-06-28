The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Waze founding member starts site to crowdsource chronic disease treatments

Made-in-Israel “StuffThatWorks” is the first-ever artificial intelligence-based crowdsourcing platform for the treatment of chronic conditions.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 28, 2021 18:04
CEO Yael Elish of StuffThatWorks (photo credit: Courtesy)
CEO Yael Elish of StuffThatWorks
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Some 6.5 billion people suffer from any of around 10,000 chronic conditions, each with an average of 300 possible treatments. As such, some of these individuals are treated on a trial-and-error basis, as there is no effective, timely and affordable way to compare all these treatment modalities. 
Until now. 
Made-in-Israel “StuffThatWorks” is the first-ever artificial intelligence-based crowdsourcing platform for the treatment of chronic conditions. It offers an ability to effectively understand real world treatment information in an organized way. 
The company, founded in July 2020, was developed by CEO Yael Elish and Chief Data Scientist Yossi Synett. Elish was on the Waze founding team, where she drove the overall product strategy that led the company from User One to one of the world’s most notable crowdsourcing endeavors. 
She also co-founded eSnips and NetSnippet, and was part of the senior management team that took Commtouch to its successful NASDAQ IPO in 2000.
Already, StuffThatWorks has 1.2 million members – including 600,000 active contributors, among them 7,000 medical practitioners – and data on more than 400 chronic conditions. The majority of users are from the United States and other English-speaking countries.
Conditions range from diabetes and heart disease to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, asthma and Crone's. 
Elish said the user community is growing by an average of 5,000 members a day.
StuffThatWorks secured $9 million in seed funding and recently closed a “significant” but undisclosed second round of funding, Elish said. 
“When talking about chronic conditions, one of the big problems is what is going to work for me,” Elish explained. “There are many, many possible treatments for a lot of chronic conditions and no one really knows what is going to work for individuals.”
Elish became passionate about the idea to launch the company after her young daughter developed a condition that kept getting worse despite the different treatments her doctor and other medical experts were trying. Although not life-threatening, the disease was taking a heavy toll on her family’s life. Ultimately, she crowdsourced a recommendation and it worked.
“Half of Facebook groups are health-related,” Elish told The Jerusalem Post. “People are turning to each other, realizing they want to hear from other people like them… People know most about themselves, what they tried, what worked and what did not work. Once they find success, they will share any information to help others – often even medical records – whatever is needed.”
The users who join StuffThatWorks are asked to share a substantial amount of personal information and therefore the privacy policy is detailed and explicit. Active contributors share their age, gender, the age of disease onset, diagnoses, treatments tried, what worked and what didn’t, symptoms, triggers and lifestyle descriptions like stress level – among other things.
The data, first stripped of any personal details or identifiers, is structured and organized via sophisticated AI and becomes available to those who want to access it. This can be people with their own chronic conditions, doctors and researchers or journalists. 
Active contributors agree to share their personal information and can also access the information of others like them. They can send direct messages or join a message board.
“The more people join, the more personalized the system becomes,” Elish said. “People can ask questions and can have a dialogue.”
Already, the initial data has revealed severe gaps in some cases, such as in the case of some chronic diseases where the top 10 most effective treatments do not even appear in the top 10 list of most tried modalities. 
“Sometimes this is understandable because the most effective treatment is very radical or evasive,” Elish said. 
Other times, this is not the case. 
StuffThatWorks also enables users to see often related or co-existing conditions, side effects of conditions and side effects from the treatments of certain conditions. Everything can be analyzed cross-condition. It also includes a mapping of all chronic conditions and the relations between them. 
Users can also compare between countries. This week, Elish said, StuffThatWorks is releasing data about detrimental treatments, too.
“This is completely pro-people,” she said. “The angle here is what we need as people – something better and more informative than what is out there.”


Tags Israel high tech Artificial intelligence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The importance of standing with Surfside - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benji Levy

The desired consequences of the new government unifying Israel - opinion

 By BENJI LEVY
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by