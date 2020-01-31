The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Bible codes may have foretold an Iranian attack within the year

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 31, 2020 06:19
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in TeIranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019hran, Iran September 22, 2019 (photo credit: IRANIAN PRESIDENCY WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in TeIranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019hran, Iran September 22, 2019
(photo credit: IRANIAN PRESIDENCY WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The threat of an Iranian attack against Israel and the West is something that has become more prevalent in recent months.
This is especially true as Iran has continued to vie for regional supremacy in the Middle East through its direct actions as well as the actions of its numerous proxy groups in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and Iraq; tensions have been rising between the US and Iran over US President Donald Trump's hardline stance and aggressive sanctions campaign against the Islamic Republic, as well.
As such, the question on everyone's mind isn't is open hostilities with Iran will begin, but rather when and how.
According to biblical scholar Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, it will start within the year, when Iran attacks.
The proof, he claimed in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, is in the Torah.

Pointing to an excerpt of the book of Deuteronomy, Glazerson specifies a series of highlighted letters equidistant from one another – something known as an Equidistant Letter System (ELS), which is essential in identifying Bible codes.
"You can see here in Hebrew, Iran Titkof. Iran will attack," he explained.
Nearby is another ELS which highlights taf, shin, mem and peh. This, he said, refers to the year 5780, which is the current Jewish year.
This, Glazerson said, seems to guarantee the destruction of Israel.
"But, miracles happen," he added. "People repent. So, who knows?"
The current events in Israeli politics seem to signal to Glazerson, however, that the country may be going in the opposite direction.
"Unfortunately, from what we see today, especially with these people, you know, [Blue and White leaders Benny] Gantz [and Yair] Lapid [and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor] Liberman are doing everything against... the things in the Torah... But who knows?"
The solution is to repent, and he pointed out several other ELS instances referring to repentance and the messiah.
"But what's interesting is [what] the verses in the Torah here tell us," he continued, pointing to highlighted verses, one of which (Deuteronomy 4:1) refers to God telling Israel to listen to His laws and commandments, and another (6:25) commanding Israel to observe all of God's commandments.
Accordng to Glazerson, if Israel repents and observes all of God's commandments, then it will fulfill another "promise" in the Bible codes. Explaining this, he pointed to the highlighted ELS instances referring to the messiah and the Davidic line.
Bible codes, also known as Torah codes, have been studied for centuries, and often rely heavily on ELS. Many scholars claim to have utilized ELS to find numerous clues hinting at future events, including predictions of 9/11 and the Holocaust.
Earlier in January 2020, Glazerson also pointed to the codes predicting the coronavirus outbreak.
However, the Bible codes are controversial and not widely accepted in both religious and scholarly circles.


Tags Iran iran israel war bible
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by