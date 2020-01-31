Bible codes may have foretold an Iranian attack within the year

The threat of an Iranian attack against Israel and the West is something that has become more prevalent in recent months.This is especially true as Iran has continued to vie for regional supremacy in the Middle East through its direct actions as well as the actions of its numerous proxy groups in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and Iraq; tensions have been rising between the US and Iran over US President Donald Trump's hardline stance and aggressive sanctions campaign against the Islamic Republic, as well.As such, the question on everyone's mind isn't is open hostilities with Iran will begin, but rather when and how.According to biblical scholar Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, it will start within the year, when Iran attacks.The proof, he claimed in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, is in the Torah.
Pointing to an excerpt of the book of Deuteronomy, Glazerson specifies a series of highlighted letters equidistant from one another – something known as an Equidistant Letter System (ELS), which is essential in identifying Bible codes."You can see here in Hebrew, Iran Titkof. Iran will attack," he explained.Nearby is another ELS which highlights taf, shin, mem and peh. This, he said, refers to the year 5780, which is the current Jewish year.This, Glazerson said, seems to guarantee the destruction of Israel."But, miracles happen," he added. "People repent. So, who knows?"The current events in Israeli politics seem to signal to Glazerson, however, that the country may be going in the opposite direction."Unfortunately, from what we see today, especially with these people, you know, [Blue and White leaders Benny] Gantz [and Yair] Lapid [and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor] Liberman are doing everything against... the things in the Torah... But who knows?"The solution is to repent, and he pointed out several other ELS instances referring to repentance and the messiah."But what's interesting is [what] the verses in the Torah here tell us," he continued, pointing to highlighted verses, one of which (Deuteronomy 4:1) refers to God telling Israel to listen to His laws and commandments, and another (6:25) commanding Israel to observe all of God's commandments.Accordng to Glazerson, if Israel repents and observes all of God's commandments, then it will fulfill another "promise" in the Bible codes. Explaining this, he pointed to the highlighted ELS instances referring to the messiah and the Davidic line.Bible codes, also known as Torah codes, have been studied for centuries, and often rely heavily on ELS. Many scholars claim to have utilized ELS to find numerous clues hinting at future events, including predictions of 9/11 and the Holocaust.Earlier in January 2020, Glazerson also pointed to the codes predicting the coronavirus outbreak.However, the Bible codes are controversial and not widely accepted in both religious and scholarly circles.
