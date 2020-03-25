Chief rabbis ban prayer in synagogues over coronavirus crisis

The two chief rabbis said however prayer services with a minyan, a prayer quorum, could still be held outdoors with a maximum of ten men spaced two meters apart.

The decision comes following new regulations that have been put in place by the government further limiting movement outside of people’s homes.

On Tuesday, data was released showing that of Israelis who contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus in Israel, 24 percent were infected while attending synagogue.

Rabbinates and rabbinical associations in the UK, Switzerland, the US, and many other countries gave such instructions as much as two weeks ago, but the chief rabbis have resisted such calls until now.

Rabbis Yosef and Lau said that people should try if possible to pray outdoors close to a synagogue and that the Torah scroll can be removed from a synagogue for use in services when necessary.

“We ask everyone to continue to petition and pray for all human kind and for God to soon send a cure and remedy to all who need it, and to request that soon ‘a crown will be given unto God’ and that ‘all may be sanctified by You’,” concluded the chief rabbis.

