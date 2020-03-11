The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Halachic handbook for the coronavirus pandemic

Here's what to do in circumstances where Jewish customs and rituals might increase the chance of exposure to, or spreading, of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 11, 2020 21:27
A paramedic adjusts his protective suit as he prepares outside a special polling station set up by Israel's election committee so Israelis under home-quarantine, such as those who have recently travelled back to Israel from coronavirus hot spots can vote in Israel's national election, in Ashkelon, I (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A paramedic adjusts his protective suit as he prepares outside a special polling station set up by Israel's election committee so Israelis under home-quarantine, such as those who have recently travelled back to Israel from coronavirus hot spots can vote in Israel's national election, in Ashkelon, I
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Since so much of Jewish practice is communally based, inevitably questions have arisen about how to act in certain circumstances where some customs and rituals might increase the chance of exposure to, or spreading, the Covid-19 coronavirus.
One such concern is immersion in a mikva, or ritual bath, which many religious women perform once a month as required under Jewish law.
Some religious men also immerse on frequent basis, although this is a custom and not an obligation as it is for women.
Last week, Chief Rabbi David Lau wrote that since public mikvas are under constant supervision by mikva attendants there should be no concern for women to continue to perform this practice for anyone not in quarantine.
He said however that anyone in quarantine should postpone their immersion until their quarantine ends.
Lau said the same applied for men, although if a mikva was dirty immersion should be avoided.
On Wednesday, it was reported on the Srugim news site that a men’s mikva in the Tekoa settlement had been closed because a man who is currently quarantined immersed there recently, while the women’s mikva has also been closed.
The yoatzot website of the Nishmat advanced Torah study institution for women has issued guidelines saying that mikvas should continue to operate as usual, but adhere “scrupulously” to regulations for filtration and chlorination, while preparation rooms should be “thoroughly cleaned” between women.   
A woman with symptoms of illness should not use the mikva without consulting a healthcare professional while anyone in quarantine should not use the mikva at all until the end of the quarantine period, the Nishmat guidelines say.
In terms of other practices, Lau said in his guidelines that anyone required to be in quarantine is “totally forbidden” to leave quarantine in order to pray in a minyan [quorum of ten men].
Lau has also called on the public to stop the widespread custom of kissing or touching mezuzahs in order to avoid spreading and widening exposure to the virus, and said that synagogues should be well ventilated and that they ensure there is clean, fresh air on the premises. 
“In these days, where sadly we see the spread of a terrible disease, there is doubt that one should not kiss mezuzas or even touch them,” Lau wrote.
The Conference of European Rabbis, the principle Orthodox, rabbinical association for Europe, has ruled that if a person does not feel well they should refrain from attending synagogue, even if they have to say the kaddish mourners prayer.
Like Lau, the CER also people should not kiss mezuzas, or prayer books, communal prayer shawls or Torah scrolls, as is customary amongst many.
The organization also called on synagogues to place hand sanitizers in public places such as synagogues and schools.


