Holocaust Remembrance Day can still be held communally despite coronavirus

A website has been launched online so that hosts can hold events to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day, since official events have been canceled.

By CELIA JEAN  
APRIL 2, 2020 17:41
Lighting a candle in the memory of those who've perished in the Holocaust (photo credit: MARK NAYMAN)
Lighting a candle in the memory of those who've perished in the Holocaust
(photo credit: MARK NAYMAN)
As measures to curb the coronavirus around the world keep people isolated in their homes, Jews are still able to commemorate the Holocaust together on Holocaust Remembrance Day as the social initiative project "Zikaron BaSalon" is now holding events online via  Zoom.
"This year, even more than ever, we will mark Holocaust days and the heroes at home, in our private living rooms together with family members," said project founder Adi Altschuler.
In the past, Zikaron BaSalon – meaning "remembrance in the living room" – hosted events in private homes, where discussions were held on the Holocaust in attempts to keep the memories alive. Bridging the past to the present, the project has had over a million hosts in over 54 countries worldwide. 
This year a website has been launched online so that hosts can hold events, since official events have been canceled, parades and tours have been stopped and Holocaust survivors have been told to stay home in order to stay healthy. "Despite all of this, it is important to hear the stories and testimonials of the survivors," said Altschuler. 
On the website, special events can be found tailored to families, designed for kids and teens alike, as well instructions on how to have a Zoom meeting with grandparents or second generation family members. 
As the Holocaust survivors are most vulnerable to the virus, the project will unfortunately proceed without their live testimonials, as the social initiative aims to protect them. 
"It is the personal responsibility of all of us to commemorate the Holocaust Remembrance Day along with its heroes, listen to the testimonies and stories, in every way possible, even in today's reality – despite the coronavirus, so we will never forget," said Altschuler.
 
The project, found online in both English and Hebrew offers recommendations on how to host digital meetings, such as limiting the number participants to 25 in order to maintain intimacy, and offers ideas on how to commemorate the day together, such as singing or listening to stories. 


Tags Holocaust survivors holocaust memorial day Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
