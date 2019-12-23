Jersey City celebrates Hanukkah in aftermath of kosher market shooting

Sunday night was the first night of Hanukkah for Jewish people all across the world.As antisemitic attacks and statements are made all across the world, mourners of the Jersey City shooting decided to show their resolve to the world on the first day of the festival of lights - by showing up in numbers to the scene of the shooting, at the JC Kosher Supermarket in New Jersey, to light the Menorah in defiance of "hate." “The first night of Hanukkah at the very place of this shooting, which created so much darkness and negativity, can bring light and positivity,” said an organizer of the event, Rabbi Moshe Schapiro. “When we celebrate at a time like this, almost two weeks from a terrible shooting, we start thinking about what’s the meaning of the holiday.”Yoely Greenfeld, brother of one of the victims Leah Mindel Ferencz, had the honoring of lighting the Hanukkah candles, according to the New York Times. “My sister Mindy was someone who lit up the world with her smile and her beautiful personality, brightening lives both in Brooklyn and in her new home, Jersey City,” Greenfeld said. “As we celebrate Hanukkah, may the lives of our candles shine away the darkness, easing the pains of all those who have suffered.”Family members and supporters of all three of the market goers that lost their lives that day showed up for the ceremony."It's surreal to be out here, standing here, being well aware of what happened here only a couple days ago, the tragedy, the lives that were taken... the innocent lives that were taken all because of hate," said Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism."I hope that lessons can be learned, that hate is not acceptable on any level."
On December 10, a shooting at the JC Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey left six dead - including the two suspected gunmen, a police officer and three victim bystanders.The incident started when police officer Joe Seals approached two subjects seated in a U-Haul van parked within a cemetery near the kosher market.The reason for Seals approach and suspicion was a report that the van had been linked to a homicide in the area the night before.Seals was shot moments later, the gunman then proceeded to make their way towards the kosher grocery store, where they parked the van and hastily started shooting their way inside with two long rifles.As the two gunmen hunkered down into position within the kosher market, heavily-armed officers arrived at the scene. Moments later a gun battle ensued between the two suspected gunmen and police officers, claiming the lives of three other victims in the process.Investigators have been looking into the possibility that motives surrounding the attack were antisemitic.
As Jews around the world gathered to light the menorah for Hanukkah, I and other members of @americansaa went to Jersey City to light with the community reeling from the recent terror attack.The message is the same everywhere: the Jewish people will prevail in the face of evil! pic.twitter.com/tC8XMYQOv0— Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) December 23, 2019
