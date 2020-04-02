Justin Bieber says Shema Yisrael on Instagram live

Famed pop singer Justin Bieber said the prayer Shema Yisrael on an Instagram livestream in which he brought a fan on to speak with him and she said she is from Israel.Bieber responded to the fan by reciting the Shema and admitting, "That's my Hebrew, that's all I really know." Bieber assumedly knows the prayer from his Jewish long-time manager, Scooter Braun, who would say the Shema along with Bieber and some crew members before a concert began back when Bieber rose to fame in 2011.
A clip of the prayer is included in the 2011 film about Bieber, Never Say Never.Braun told JTA that originally, "Justin and the crew just did a prayer circle before the show that ended with Jesus Christ. I wasn't into that... we started saying the Shema. About the third time, Justin chimed in."Bieber prayed at the Western Wall and worshiped at Christian Holy sites in Jerusalem, Tiberias and the Galilee when he came to perform in Israel in 2011.
דזאסטין ביבער זאגט שמע ישראל pic.twitter.com/NFZsbOWqvc— Hasidic2 (@hasidic_1) April 2, 2020
A clip of the prayer is included in the 2011 film about Bieber, Never Say Never.Braun told JTA that originally, "Justin and the crew just did a prayer circle before the show that ended with Jesus Christ. I wasn't into that... we started saying the Shema. About the third time, Justin chimed in."Bieber prayed at the Western Wall and worshiped at Christian Holy sites in Jerusalem, Tiberias and the Galilee when he came to perform in Israel in 2011.