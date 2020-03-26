The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Matan to hold special online Pesach seminar

The day of learning will be virtual. It will be broadcast live on Zoom LINK via Matan and will also be available live on the Jerusalem Post website.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 26, 2020 22:34
A MAN wraps fresh matza during Passover in Ashdod in 2016 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A MAN wraps fresh matza during Passover in Ashdod in 2016
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Matan, the Sadie Rennert Women’s Institute for Torah Studies, will be holding a special day of learning on Monday to prepare for the Passover holiday.  
The seminar, entitled “Contemporary Insights into the Exodus” will include lectures by renowned Bible scholars Rabbanit Shani Taragin and Dr. Yael Ziegler; Rabbanit Surale Rosen who is an expert in Talmud and Halacha; Tanya White, Matan lecturer and doctoral student in Jewish Philosophy; and other top-notch scholars and teachers. 
Due to current circumstances, the day of learning will be virtual. It will be broadcast live on Zoom LINK via Matan and will also be available live on the Jerusalem Post website – www.jpost.com.
Like many other educational institutions across the country, Matan – which is based in Jerusalem and has 11 branches around Israel – closed down its centers due to the spread of COVID-19.  
Instead, it is offering classes via Zoom and Facebook, in both Hebrew and English, reaching thousands of students across the globe.  Matan is also keeping in touch with students via Whatsapp and telephone, offering support where it can.
“We have redoubled our efforts and pulled out all the stops so that our students’ lives can continue to be enriched by daily Torah learning,” said Rabbanit Malke Bina, Matan’s founder and chancellor.  
Throughout the coming weeks Matan will continue to offer virtual classes and study days.  
The article was written in cooperation with Matan 


