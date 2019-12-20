The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Judaism

'Tis the season for shopping: Your ultimate Hanukkah gift guide

Show friends and family you love them a whole latke

By SHARON FEIEREISEN  
DECEMBER 20, 2019 04:35
Anastasia's ready-to-gift food set. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Anastasia's ready-to-gift food set.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
As Adam Sandler so cleverly sang, instead of one day of presents “we have eight crazy nights” of the Festival of Lights, which means... there are a whole lot of gifts to buy! Whether you’re looking to pamper a beauty snob, a new mom, a booze connoisseur or a workout fanatic, we’ve got you covered, and then some, with our guide to the best 2019 holiday gifts.
FOODIE-INSPIRED PINS
There isn’t much you can get for NIS 10 in Israel, especially not at one of celebrity chef Eyal Shani’s restaurants, so we’re happy to report that for a limited time you can get pins, designed by Shenkar student Dana Ben Ami, at all locations of Shani’s popular restaurant Miznon. Proceeds of the food-themed pins are being donated to Latet (“to give”), an Israeli charitable organization dedicated to reducing poverty.
ATHLEISURE STAPLES
Factory 54 may get most of the glory, but for the best athleisure buys from brands like Koral, L’Urv, and Varley, there’s no beating Liky’s Wear. The Tel Aviv store and website – likys.co.il – were conceived by Israeli celebrity trainer Liky Rozenberg and, for the holidays, gift cards starting at NIS 100 are up for sale.
FLIGHT TO JAPAN
Israelis love Thailand and South America, but come 2020 they can add Japan to their list, given the recent announcement that El-Al has launched direct flights between Ben-Gurion and Tokyo. While the flights won’t be launching till March 2020, you can pre-book spots now. The 12-hour trip will operate three times a week on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
ON-TREND SNEAKERS
Forget Nike and Adidas. Those in the know are all sporting On Running or APL sneakers. For cloud-like cushioning while running, check out On Running’s new Cloudstratus, available at ING-Malha Mall, for NIS 799. Meanwhile, cross-training fitness fanatics will love APL’s Phantom style, which is available in a seemingly never-ending color and pattern assortment for NIS 849 to NIS 899 at Liky’s Wear.
DESIGNER FRAGRANCE
Gifting a loved one a classic Chanel bag might not be realistic, but the brand just launched a delightful new scent, Gabrielle Chanel Essence (NIS 560 for 50ml; NIS 730 for 100ml), available at the Ramat Aviv Mall and at TLV Fashion Mall.
GPS FITNESS WATCH
Bar none, Polar makes the best fitness watches. Whether you’re looking for something to track your heart rate while pregnant or whether you’re looking for detailed metrics to improve your game-day results, the brand has all bases covered. Polar’s latest launch, Ignite (NIS 999), offers advanced metrics and training recommendations, with new features including detailed insight into the amount and quality of sleep you’re getting, insight into how well you’re recovering from your workouts, along with a wrist-based heart rate system, meaning you won’t be dealing with cumbersome chest straps. The new watch also offers daily training guides.
HIGH-BROW GIN
Following the successful introduction of Alena Rosé, The Norman Hotel just launched a private label gin created in collaboration with Jullius Craft Distillery, located in Kibbutz Hanita. The Norman Gin is based on dates from the Jullius founder’s family plantations, as well as herbs collected in the Galilee, almonds, and roasted beans. If it’s anything like the rosé, it will sell out fast, so head over to The Norman’s Library Bar (where it’s also served as part of the gin-based cocktail menu) to pick up a gift-able bottle (NIS 275).
BOX DELIVERY
Thanks to buzzy upstarts like Shookit – which delivers market-fresh produce to your doorstep – box delivery services are having a moment. For new parents, It Momz offers monthly boxes for those with babies 0-2 years old. Products vary from development toys and design pieces, to food utensils and bath accessories. While the bulk of shipments go out around Israel, they also offer international shipping options. One-time boxes are NIS 249, while ongoing boxes are NIS 199/month (after the first NIS 249 box) at itmomz.com.
FOREVER JEWELRY
There are few status symbols as beloved across the board as a Rolex – translation: no matter what you buy at Rolex’s Israel boutiques, you can’t go wrong. The latest collection launched during Baselworld in March and is now in store, including the gorgeous Datejust 31, which pairs an olive-green dial with 18-carat yellow gold hands and a VI numeral set with 11 diamonds (NIS 51,650). Shopping for a man? Checkout the new Yacht-Master 42 (NIS 124,600). If five-figures-plus isn’t in the cards, Movado’s Museum Mesh watches are available at Planet stores throughout Israel, for men and women, starting at NIS 2,428.
DUTCH OVEN
From blue to red to purple, Le Creuset’s signature Round Dutch Ovens come in an array of colors, all of which make the perfect forever addition to home kitchens. Browse the selection (NIS 900 and up) at one of the brand’s two stores, which are located in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan.
COOKING TOURS AND WORKSHOPS
Chef Tali Friedman, who has two decades of industry experience, found her true passion for food at Jerusalem’s famed Mahaneh Yehuda market. Today she shares that passion at her cooking studio, the Atelier, located in the heart of the market. It’s from there that she offers tours of the market (including tastings at various stalls) as well as a cooking workshop in which participants make a meal, from start to finish, using ingredients they just purchased at the market (including wine!). For more details and scheduling, email atelier.tali@gmail.com.
GOLDEN SKINCARE
Mimi Luzon, the esthetician to the world’s top models – like Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, and Alessandra Ambrosio – makes industry-leading skincare. For as close as any of us can hope to get to a model glow, checkout her 24k Pure Gold Dust Gift Set (NIS 349), available online and at her Petah Tikva beauty salon. The included powdered cosmetic-grade gold leaf can be added to any moisturizer to help tighten and smooth-out wrinkles.
FOODIE GIFT SET
The way to anyone’s heart is via their stomach and vegan favorite Anastasia is here to make it extra special with their ready-to-gift foodie gift set. Available online at 10bis.co.il, on Wolt, or by calling them directly and pre-ordering it, the set comes in small (NIS 245) or large (NIS 379). And yes, even vegans will delight in the treats, which include roasted vegetable quiche, non-dairy cheeses, bread, granola, chocolate chip cookies, babka and more.


Tags hanukkah guides shopping
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A newspaper’s mission By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: OMG, it’s #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Impeaching the electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by