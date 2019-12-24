United Arab Emirates embassies wish Jews a happy Hanukkah

United Arab Emirates (UAE) embassies in the UK, the US and France all tweeted messages in honor of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.The UAE embassy in the US and its consulate in New York tweeted messages for the festival of lights along with blue and white images of menorahs that read "Happy Hanukkah."
"Our warmest wishes to our friends of the Jewish faith on the occasion of the first day of the Festival of Lights. Wishing you a joyful #Hanukkah," the UAE Embassy in the UK tweeted with an image of a gold menorah with candles lit and the words "Happy Hanukkah." The UAE Embassy in France tweeted a similar message in French with the same graphic.
Recently, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the United Arab Emirates tweeted an article supporting an emerging alliance of Arab states with Israel. Along with the article he tweeted "Islam's reformation: An Arab-Israeli alliance is taking shape in the Middle East."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the tweet saying, "I welcome the closer relations between Israel and many Arab states. The time has come for normalization and peace."
Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.
Happy Hanukkah from the UAE Embassy in Washington DC! pic.twitter.com/tljkzuJx0t— UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) December 22, 2019
@uaeinnyc sends warm wishes for a peaceful and happy #Hanukkah pic.twitter.com/zYxDI6ffqn— UAE Consulate in NYC (@UAEinNYC) December 22, 2019
"Our warmest wishes to our friends of the Jewish faith on the occasion of the first day of the Festival of Lights. Wishing you a joyful #Hanukkah," the UAE Embassy in the UK tweeted with an image of a gold menorah with candles lit and the words "Happy Hanukkah." The UAE Embassy in France tweeted a similar message in French with the same graphic.
Our warmest wishes to our friends of the Jewish faith on the occasion of the first day of the Festival of Lights.— UAE Embassy UK (@UAEEmbassyUK) December 22, 2019
Wishing you a joyful #Hanukkah pic.twitter.com/AxiySi9YQc
Recently, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the United Arab Emirates tweeted an article supporting an emerging alliance of Arab states with Israel. Along with the article he tweeted "Islam's reformation: An Arab-Israeli alliance is taking shape in the Middle East."
Islam’s reformation: an Arab-Israeli alliance is taking shape in the Middle East | The Spectator https://t.co/uzJNi6GUsa— عبدالله بن زايد (@ABZayed) December 21, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the tweet saying, "I welcome the closer relations between Israel and many Arab states. The time has come for normalization and peace."
I welcome the closer relations between Israel and many Arab states. The time has come for normalization and peace.أرحب بالتقارب الذي يحدث بين إسرائيل والكثير من الدول العربية. لقد آن الأوان لتحقيق التطبيع والسلام. https://t.co/xUTluWn62e— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 21, 2019
Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.