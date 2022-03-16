The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Words of Rabbi S.R. Hirsch made more accessible in new book

In answer to the Enlightenment sweeping Europe in his day, this bold and brilliant German scholar shepherded Orthodox Judaism into modernity.

By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Published: MARCH 16, 2022 15:07
RABBI SAMSON RAPHAEL HIRSCH. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
RABBI SAMSON RAPHAEL HIRSCH.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

I must begin this review with the disclosure that I am not unbiased regarding Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch (1808-1888). As one of his many great-great-great grandchildren, I was raised in a home where his monumental works and philosophy were a source of intellectual pride (and received plenty of bookshelf space).

In answer to the Enlightenment sweeping Europe in his day, this bold and brilliant German scholar shepherded Orthodox Judaism into modernity along a groundbreaking path of “Torah im derech eretz,” a Mishnaic concept that he interpreted as a practical philosophy for enriching the Torah-observant lifestyle with secular knowledge and culture.

This meant that, to a certain extent – defined diversely by different adherents of his philosophy – we may (perhaps should) involve ourselves in worldly pursuits, such as higher education, if only we are careful to hold the Torah above all else.

Hirsch was a prolific writer. Among his works are Horeb, The Nineteen Letters and commentaries on the Torah, Psalms, Pirkei Avot, the Haggadah and the siddur. I have long wondered how he managed these achievements without a word processor!

OVER THE years, various Hirsch descendants have taken on the difficult task of translating his writings from the original German into English or Hebrew – which usually involves condensing Hirsch’s complex prose into digestible bites. 

SCRIBES FINISH writing a Torah scroll. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90) SCRIBES FINISH writing a Torah scroll. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

Nowhere have I seen a more accessible presentation of Hirsch’s biblical commentaries than in Rooted in Torah.

Its author is not a Hirsch descendant but, rather, a Hirsch follower/admirer; his biography explains that his interest was sparked by his father, who studied in Frankfurt in the early 1900s. Before his 1988 retirement to Jerusalem, Clark was a Jewish educator and principal in various North American day schools and presided over the Council for Jewish Education.

More than two decades ago, Clark produced the Etymological Dictionary of Biblical Hebrew: Based on the Commentaries of Samson Raphael Hirsch.

Although Hirsch wrote in German for the masses, his deep understanding of the structure and grammar of the Hebrew language greatly informed his interpretations and insights.

Rooted in Torah presents three short essays on each weekly portion, designed as a handy source for discussion at each Shabbat meal.

By summarizing a focused fraction of Hirsch’s commentaries in clear English, Clark has accomplished a feat like that of fellow American-educated rabbi Chanan Morrison. Morrison’s three books on the weekly Torah portion make accessible to the casual reader some of the sublime and complex concepts from the writings of Rabbi Abraham Isaac Hakohen Kook.

Punctuating every page-and-a-half essay in Clark’s book are shaded paragraphs exploring select words from that portion and how Hirsch understood them based on their three-letter roots.

For example, in parashat Mishpatim, Clark writes that the word “na’arim” (youths) is from the root nun-ayin-resh, “which means ‘to shake off.’ Youth generally reject adult advice.”

And in parashat Beshalah, he writes that hayom (“today”) is from the root yod-vav-mem, “meaning ‘to ascend.’ Daytime is when all creatures are alert, active, and productive.”

Of course, there are many other perspectives on the meaning of Hebrew roots and the light these meanings shed on biblical words and concepts, but Clark’s job here is to zero in on Hirsch’s approach.

As mentioned, the book is highly accessible, but it does require a basic familiarity with Hebrew, as key individual words in the main text and in the shaded paragraphs appear in Hebrew.

In my view, this is greatly preferable to transliterating into English, because only the Hebrew letters convey the full picture of the word. Presenting the key word in Hebrew also avoids the awkward and even divisive question of whether to transliterate using the Ashkenazi or Sephardi pronunciation of certain letters.

To illustrate the Hirsch approach as presented by Clark, I’ve chosen to share here his exposition of the name Menashe, Joseph’s older son.

The standard translation of the Torah verse in which Joseph himself explains this name reads: “God allowed me to forget [nashani] all my troubles and my upbringing in my father’s house.”

Hirsch doubts that Joseph would give his son “a name that celebrates the negation of all his experiences and even his life in his parents’ home.”

In his view, nashani does not mean “to cause to forget” but rather “to obligate” – from the root nun-shin-heh – and “implies a weakness vis-à-vis another person.”

If we understand the word in this way, then “Joseph is saying that God turned all of his trials and tribulations and even his childhood experiences into a springboard for Joseph’s success.... Joseph names his son Menashe in recognition of the tremendous debt of gratitude that he owes due to his earlier experiences.”

Clark is to be commended for packaging the wisdom of Samson Raphael Hirsch in a way that will surely whet readers’ appetites for further exploration of this great modern scholar’s writings. 

Rooted in Torah
By Matityahu Clark 
Gefen Publishing House
465 pages; $34.95



Tags Judaism rabbi books book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
3

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by