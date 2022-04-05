Argentines celebrate 120th birthday of Lubavitcher Rebbe

BUENOS AIRES — More than 2,000 people, including businessmen and politicians from across the political spectrum, gathered in Buenos Aires on Monday to celebrate the 120th birthday of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Amid music and dancing, speakers at the event included Tzvi Grunblatt, the main Chabad rabbi in Argentina, Marc Stanley the US ambassador in Argentina, and Ariel Eichbaum, director of AMIA Jewish Center in Buenos Aires.

“120 years of the Rebbe´s life leads us to reflect on deep messages. We should do our best to bring light and give strength to our Jewish community through human values,” Grunblatt told The Jerusalem Post.

“The people who are here want to celebrate the luck of having a Jewish leader who teaches them permanently.”

Grunblatt announced during the event that the governor of Buenos Aires signed a document in which he named this day “the day of education and human development in the city.”

MENACHEM MENDEL SCHNEERSON, the beloved Lubavitcher Rebbe. (credit: ZEV MARKOWITZ/CHAIARTGALLERY.COM)

He said that it and the gathering signify that although antisemitism still exists in Argentina, the Jewish community keeps on growing with high levels of freedom.

Today, Chabad Lubavitch alone has almost 50 institutions. There are more and more people that approach Judaism, year after year.

“In previous years the Argentinian jew used to hide more, he went out to the streets only to demonstrate after an attack, but nowadays that jew goes out to express himself freely as a Jew,” Grunblatt said.

Stanley, in his speech, said: “It is a privilege to be here tonight to remember the legacy of the Rebbe, who had such a profound influence not only on Jewish people but on the entire world. He was an inspiration, and this kind of value brought me where I am today, the first Jewish American ambassador to Argentina.”

Argentine Congressman Waldo Wolff was one of the special guests. He recognized Chabad Lubavitch as a key institution in charitable actions. “Day by day the big effort of Lubavitch as a representative of Judaism accomplishes a transcendental mission”, he told the Post.

"Being a political actor, I must say that we Jews in Argentina live very well nowadays. Although there is anti-Semitism, it is not an anti-semitic country and, when civil society faces discrimination, it repudiates it more than before.”

Well-known Argentinian economist Tomas Tombolini said felt really inspired during the event. He came closer to Judaism after reading Rebbe's biography and thinks Jewish values are constantly expanding throughout the whole country.

“The Lubavitch message is an opportunity for those who used to look at Jews with distrust, to look at us from a different and better point of view,” he said.

Eduardo Elsztain, an important Latin-American businessman, recalled how he met the Rebbe at age 24.

“The first time I visited him, I remember waiting for an hour for the Rebbe to give me a dollar, but the experience was so inspiring that from then on I started visiting him every Sunday. He used to answer all of my questions from a spiritual and also material point of view,” he said.

"That's why, more than remembering him, he lives with his values as a guide for his everyday life, at home, traveling and inside the community.”