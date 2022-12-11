Chief Rabbi Yosef: Reform, Conservative Judaism is a new religion

The Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef criticized, yet again, Reform and Conservative Jews during his weekly class on Saturday night, stating that they represent "a new religion" and are actively "uprooting our Torah."

"They have their own religion; a new religion," Yosef said of Reform and Conservative Jews. He added that "there is no difference between the Reform and the Conservative [Jews] - they are both the same."

Yosef emphasized that Reform and Conservative Jews are "both Shabbat violators and actively uprooting our Torah," while adding again that they are "a new religion."

A secular Jew can be returned; a Reform Jew cannot

According to the chief rabbi's class that was broadcasted on the Kikar HaShabbat ultra-Orthodox news website, it is better to interact with secular Jews and to try and bring them closer to religion: "A secular person can become a ba'al teshuvah ("master of return to God," a Jew who adopts a form of traditional religious observance after having previously followed a secular lifestyle), he can be brought closer; he knows he is secular; he knows he is wrong, there are many who have returned to God."

Yosef later asked, "have you ever seen a Reformer [Jew] who repented? I didn't see any, there are none. They feel they are okay; that they have a religion, [but I think that they] have a new religion."

Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef at the Western Wall. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Yosef added that Orthodox Jews should refrain from anything that may resemble a custom of Reform Jews: "Everything that resembles the Reform [Jews] I disagree with," he said.

He disclosed that he told Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places, "not to allow them [Reform Jews] to light candles at the Western Wall by women."