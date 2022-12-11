The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Chief Rabbi Yosef: Reform, Conservative Judaism is a new religion

"Have you ever seen a Reformer [Jew] who repented? I didn't see any, there are none. They feel they are okay; that they have a religion, but they have a new religion."

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2022 10:32

Updated: DECEMBER 11, 2022 10:36
Israel's Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef speaks during a ceremony of the Israeli police for the Jewish new year at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem on September 22, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israel's Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef speaks during a ceremony of the Israeli police for the Jewish new year at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem on September 22, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef criticized, yet again, Reform and Conservative Jews during his weekly class on Saturday night, stating that they represent "a new religion" and are actively "uprooting our Torah."

"They have their own religion; a new religion," Yosef said of Reform and Conservative Jews. He added that "there is no difference between the Reform and the Conservative [Jews] - they are both the same." 

Yosef emphasized that Reform and Conservative Jews are "both Shabbat violators and actively uprooting our Torah," while adding again that they are "a new religion."

A secular Jew can be returned; a Reform Jew cannot

According to the chief rabbi's class that was broadcasted on the Kikar HaShabbat ultra-Orthodox news website, it is better to interact with secular Jews and to try and bring them closer to religion: "A secular person can become a ba'al teshuvah ("master of return to God," a Jew who adopts a form of traditional religious observance after having previously followed a secular lifestyle), he can be brought closer; he knows he is secular; he knows he is wrong, there are many who have returned to God." 

Yosef later asked, "have you ever seen a Reformer [Jew] who repented? I didn't see any, there are none. They feel they are okay; that they have a religion, [but I think that they] have a new religion."

Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef at the Western Wall. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef at the Western Wall. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Yosef added that Orthodox Jews should refrain from anything that may resemble a custom of Reform Jews: "Everything that resembles the Reform [Jews] I disagree with," he said. 

He disclosed that he told Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places, "not to allow them [Reform Jews] to light candles at the Western Wall by women."



Tags Judaism rabbi yitzhak yosef reform jews conservative judaism conservative movement Reform Movement
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by