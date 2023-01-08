The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
The Cave of the Patriarchs: Thousands participate in a ceremony led by Rabbi Yoel Pinto

The Cave of the Patriarchs was filled to the brim yesterday | Thousands came to participate in a prayer ceremony led by Rabbi Yoel Pinto | The Admor Rabbi Pinto sent his blessings and support.

By HAIM LAVIE
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 15:42
(photo credit: David Cohen)
(photo credit: David Cohen)

Thousands from around the country took part in the salvation and prayer ceremony at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Saturday night, led by Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, the son, and successor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto. 

Rabbi Yoel Pinto came to Israel specially to participate in the ceremony, which has become a tradition every year on the night after Shabbat Parashat Vayichi, attended by thousands of rabbis and students of the “Shuva Yisrael” yeshiva. Together with Rabbi Yoel was his brother, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto’s younger son, Rabbi Meir Eliyahu.

(credit: David Cohen) (credit: David Cohen)

At the beginning of the ceremony, Rabbi Yoel Pinto spoke and expounded on the sanctity of the Cave of the Patriarchs and its great hidden power – which is capable of prayers and salvations in the merit of the holy patriarchs and matriarchs. Following his words, Rabbi Yoel Pinto said the fixing of the soul and incense prayers with the crowd.

At the ceremony's climax, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto's special blessing was played, in which he blessed the large crowd that took part in the prayer ceremony and discussed the holy patriarchs’ greatness.

As mentioned, the thousands who participated in the ceremony came from around the country in over 50 secured buses and dozens of private cars. Watch the documentation of the ceremony.



Tags Hebron rabbi shabbat
