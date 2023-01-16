The Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto landed in Rome following visits to Belgium, U.S.A., Morocco, and Paris. His daily schedule: Torah classes, receiving audiences, and meetings with community and government dignitaries.

The Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto is expected to land in Italy’s capital, Rome, today (Monday), as part of his international reinforcement campaign among the Shuva Israel and other Jewish communities worldwide.

Rabbi Pinto will launch the campaign with his principal Torah class, which will be delivered tomorrow at the Beit El Synagogue, followed by further lessons. He will receive the community and meet with Jewish community leaders of Rome and senior officials from the Italian government.

Over the past month, Rabbi Pinto has delivered Torah classes in the U.S.A., France, Morocco, and Belgium as part of his reinforcement campaign among Shuva Israel communities throughout the world, numbering hundreds of branches that serve as centers of Torah and kind deeds.

During the current Shovavim period of repentance, Rabbi Pinto has emphasized the need for each and every individual to amend their ways and purify their souls. “These holy and exalted days can cleanse a person of his past,” said Rabbi Pinto in a class held in Rabat, Morocco. He added that “The great righteous teachers instructed us that these days are even more powerful that the Ten Days of Repentance. Therefore this is the time for reflection and deep introspection.”