Rabbi Pinto: Without educating children to fear Heaven, the parents' lives are worthless

During his class, Rabbi Pinto called on the parents to create an educational mantle to teach the fear of Heaven and claimed that without it, their lives have no meaning.

By MARK FISH
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 09:51
"Our toil - those are the sons": As part of his tour of support around the world, the leader of Shuva Israel, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, met with a group of parents in Ashdod, gave them support and encouraged them to send their children to Torah institutions.

"You must cry for your children and pray to G-d that they grow up fearing Heaven. One can make money, be successful in his business, and get rich, but his world will be destroyed in a moment if his children leave the path and are not educated to fear Heaven. If a child doesn't follow the path of fear of Heaven, nothing is worth it."

Rabbi Pinto described how Jacob preferred to preserve his children's spiritual character despite the difficult exile. 

"'My father served the Aramite, and he went down to Egypt' the author of the Haggadah writes that Jacob preferred to go down to Egypt, to be lowly, and not to go to Laban, who will corrupt his children. Jacob put education before everything. Everything else is small compared to this," Rabbi Pinto concluded.



