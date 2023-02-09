Rabbi Pinto urged his students in his class: “Never get sucked in by despair. Think positively. Think good thoughts. Do your tasks happily, and G-d willing, that’s what will happen.”

The leader of Shuva Israel, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, spoke with his students about the virtues of positive thought and claimed that it creates a reality.

“Sometimes people get sucked into despair. They begin a task with the thought that they will fail. That it won’t succeed,” he stated.

Rabbi Pinto described the sources of these challenges. “The reasons are various: ‘In the past, I didn’t succeed, so why would I succeed this time;’ ‘This time it’s very difficult;’ ‘That guy took something from me;’ ‘the challenge is complex, and I can’t overcome it.’ These thoughts harm the product that is still being made, even before we made it.”

According to Rabbi Pinto, thoughts create reality. “Never be sucked into despair. When someone starts something with a negative thought, he gives up on success from the start. Be strong and start with faith. Always think positively. Think good thoughts. Do your tasks happily, and G-d willing, that’s what will happen.”

In his call to his students, he clarified: “Always adapt to the saying: ‘G-d will help, there will be assistance from Heaven, and with G-d’s help it will be all right.’ When you internalize this thinking, it will create a good reality, and G-d willing, you shall succeed.”

