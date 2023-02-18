The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Jewish communities nationwide gather in person and online to observe Repro Shabbat

1500 synagogues are expected to join the third annual shabbat commemorating reproductive rights.

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 01:37
National Council of Jewish Women leaders and advocates rallied on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to show support for abortion access, Dec. 1, 2021. (photo credit: COURTESY NCJW)
National Council of Jewish Women leaders and advocates rallied on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to show support for abortion access, Dec. 1, 2021.
(photo credit: COURTESY NCJW)

Assembling abortion aftercare kits. A Havdalah ceremony combined with an update on state reproductive rights legislation. Sermons on abortion and Jewish law.

Those are some of the many ways more than 1500 synagogues and Jewish communities nationwide are observing the third annual “Repro Shabbat,” which begins tonight. It’s the first time the Shabbat initiative is happening since the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion protections in June. 

The initiative, which is organized by the National Council of Jewish Women, is a local counterpart to the high-profile rally for reproductive rights the group held last May in Washington, D.C. Instead of a national action, NCJW’s aim this weekend is for local communities and people at home to engage with the issue more intimately. 

“There’s a lot of things happening that are not big and flashy,” said Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg, the group’s scholar in residence. “If we have rabbis saying the word abortion from the [pulpit], if we have shuls being able to be spaces where people feel more comfortable telling their abortion story, and not feeling stigmatized, if we have people who understand deeply that abortion justice is a Jewish value, that’s already a huge culture shift.”

Jewish activism against abortion restrictions

In the months since the Supreme Court decision, Jewish leaders have filed lawsuits challenging abortion restrictions in Kentucky, Florida, Indiana and Missouri on religious freedom grounds. Polls show that Jewish Americans, more than any other religious group, believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases. 

ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO: a woman lights candles on the eve of Shabbat (credit: REUTERS/DAN BALILTY)ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO: a woman lights candles on the eve of Shabbat (credit: REUTERS/DAN BALILTY)

Rabbis’ views on Jewish law and abortion differ. There is widespread consensus that Jewish law permits and even requires abortion in cases where the pregnant person’s life is at risk, and some non-Orthodox rabbis say that imperative includes risks to mental health. Some Orthodox groups, meanwhile, have argued that abortion should be permitted only in narrow circumstances.

As part of Repro Shabbat, students at the University of Nevada, Reno Hillel will be assembling abortion aftercare kits. In Massachusetts — where 28 organizations have signed up for Repro Shabbat — after a day of reproductive justice-themed educational programming, participants will gather online for a statewide Havdalah on Zoom.

NCJW has also created source sheets, a Spotify playlist and even a challah recipe with instructions to shape the braided dough into a uterus.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Ruttenberg said, “People understand that it’s not just an interesting and important thing to learn about. They understand that this matters in a different way.”



Tags Judaism shabbat abortion
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Jerusalem attack: 8-year-old dies day after brother killed, father in serious condition

Rescue and Police at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by