Rabbi Pinto’s Visit to Israel - More than 30 Torah Classes Held

Rabbi Pinto arrived in Israel in support of his community and delivered dozens of Torah classes. For Purim, he will be staying at his study seminary in Manhattan. In the background: The opening of a new yeshiva in Vienna

Making history in the Torah world: Tens of thousands attended more than 30 Torah classes held by the Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto during his stay in Israel. Rabbi Pinto was accompanied by his son and successor, Rabbi Yoel Pinto.

Rabbi Pinto spent less than three days in Israel, during which, as mentioned, he held a marathon of Torah classes, one after the other, from the north to the south of the country.

The Shuva Israel institutions, headed by Rabbi Pinto, comprises approximately 100 communities and yeshivas worldwide. Rabbi Pinto takes it upon himself to travel to his communities and conduct reinforcement campaigns. He spent the past week in Israel.

Between Torah classes, he also received audiences of thousands who came for blessings and advice. In addition, he met with rabbis, senior government officials, and businessmen.

The central event took place in the Heihal Edith Hall in the city of Kiryat Gat, where two thousand people gathered to participate in Rabbi Pinto’s class.

The rabbi’s main message during his visit to Israel focused on the unity of the nation, against the backdrop of the current wave of civil disputes. Rabbi Pinto called to desist from causeless hatred and to increase unconditional love.

In a Torah class in Tel Aviv, Rabbi Pinto said, “Enough with the arguments. Arguments don’t get us anywhere. They destroy everything, whether in the private realm or the general realm. The hatred that exists among the People of Israel is a hatred that signals destruction.”

Rabbi Pinto will spend Purim at Shuva Israel’s world headquarters in Manhattan. Thousands of his students are expected to come from all over the world to attend the festive Purim meal. Thereafter, Rabbi Pinto is due to fly to Vienna to inaugurate a new study center for his institution.

