'Making sense of God' through Norman Solomon's new book - review

Norman Solomon’s new book, Making Sense of “God”: What God-Talk Means and Does, serves as a delightful specimen of healthy skepticism in the often murky waters of theological discourse. Although the author is an accomplished academic scholar, this particular work is written for a popular audience. With its engaging style, thoughtful insights, and provocative questions, it has the potential to spark lively conversations and inspire readers to rethink their own beliefs and biases about the Divine.

Solomon’s aim is not to indoctrinate or convert but rather to provoke thought and stimulate discussion. His book presents a dynamic dialogue where ideas collide and intersect rather than adhere to a rigid doctrinal framework. In other words, this book does not take one specific approach but rather presents everything as in dialogue with each other. This encourages the reader to approach the subject of the God/god and other facets of the Divine with an open mind and a critical eye.

In doing so, the author aims to frame conversations about God/god within the contemporary intellectual milieu (dominated by scientism, atheism, and secularism) and shows how intellectually rigorous versions of those conversations might look. The author is armed with a buoyant skepticism that injects a breath of fresh air into the discourse, while also unraveling the complexities implicit in discussions of the Divine.

Throughout this work, Solomon delves into the multifaceted nature of the concept of “God/god,” probing whether, when referencing or invoking God in conversation, people are alluding to a metaphysical or theological reality; the prime mover behind nature; nature itself; a moral or legal imperative’ an expression of social identity; a deeply personal experience (perhaps facilitated by psychedelics); or something entirely distinct from all these interpretations. The author observes that a wide spectrum of beliefs about the Divine can be found even within a single society or culture, highlighting how diverse interpretations of God can and must coexist.

Another recurring theme in this book is Solomon's caution against the temptation to superimpose contemporary understanding and language onto ancient texts. He emphasizes the importance of appreciating these texts within their original historical and cultural contexts, recognizing that their intended meanings are intricately tied to the specific times and places in which they were written.

Although many theological works adopt a singular approach or perspective on “the truth,” Solomon embraces the diversity of thought. Therefore, rather than presenting a monolithic argument, he presents to the reader a multitude of perspectives, allowing for a more nuanced understanding of the topic at hand.

As a result, the book’s exploration of “God-talk” extends far beyond the confines of any single religious tradition. In fact, by drawing on examples from the so-called Abrahamic religions (Judaism, Christianity, and Islam), as well as Hinduism, Buddhism, and a myriad of lesser-known faiths (both historic and current), the author offers the reader a panoramic view of the diverse ways in which humanity has grappled with the concept of the Divine throughout history.

Additionally, the author provides readable (yet comprehensive) summaries of the fundamental lines of inquiry tackled by a range of disciplines, including history, anthropology, psychology, philosophy, linguistics, jurisprudence, and other various branches of science. Through this interdisciplinary lens, Solomon invites readers to explore the multifaceted nature of human beliefs related to the Divine and what shapes those views.

While Solomon’s approach is decidedly skeptical and cautious, it is also imbued with a sense of curiosity and wonder. He invites readers to join him on a journey of discovery, challenging long-held assumptions and interrogating strongly held beliefs. Yet, for all his skepticism, Solomon never loses sight of the profound significance that the concept of God holds for countless individuals around the world.

Because this book focuses on digesting these sophisticated discussions and bringing them down to a popular audience, it is light on citing exact sources but instead opts to present things in broader strokes (that said, there is an average of one footnote per page). The author’s tendency to rely more on broad strokes than meticulous citations may leave some scholars craving more academic rigor. For that, they would likely have to consult with Solomon’s more serious academic works.

Additionally, some readers may find some of Solomon’s humor a tad irreverent, although a cynic like myself can actually appreciate his tone. That said, these minor quibbles pale in comparison to the book’s overall strengths.

Accessible and Innovative

One of the book’s greatest strengths is its accessibility. Solomon eschews the dense and impenetrable language often associated with academic discourse, opting instead for a style that is engaging and approachable. This makes the book eminently readable for a wide audience, from the casual reader with a passing interest in theology to the seasoned scholar looking for fresh insights.

Moreover, while many scholarly works on theology tend to adopt a solemn and reverential tone, Solomon’s approach is refreshingly different. With a touch of wit and a pinch of humor, he navigates through the dense underbrush of theological debates, offering readers a lighter reading on a weighty topic.

The book’s format is as innovative as its content. While the majority of the text takes the predictable form of discursive essays, the author injects creativity and originality into his presentation by interspersing those chapters with chapters written in a totally different style. Those chapters are crafted as dialogues between two Divine beings (wryly named William and James), with the younger god being more interested in overseeing the creation/development of the world and of humanity, while the older one pessimistically expresses his expectation that that experiment will ultimately fail.

This literary device adds a playful dimension to the discussion, inviting readers to consider complex ideas through the lens of imaginative storytelling.

Other chapters are presented as the minutes of a seemingly fictitious academic society called the Crumpet Club, where a cast of seasoned scholars gather to discuss profound questions over tea and crumpets. Per the rules of the club, these academicians would converse about deep questions in intellectually charged but jargon-free conversations, all the while partaking in tea and crumpets. The author presents himself as a member of that club who was privy to those conversations among experts. Besides breathing some fresh air into the serious discussion, this literary device is used as a way of illustrating to the reader how rituals and their meanings can change over time, as the book’s records of the

Crumpet Club span several decades, and the scholars in the conversation change over the course of the time period documented.

Solomon makes it clear that the ultimate goal of the book is not to provide definitive answers but to guide readers through the complexities of theological discourse. To do so, the author takes a common-sense approach to these matters. In some ways, this methodology infuses the text with authenticity and is a delightful departure from conventional theological treatises.

The author’s profile as a British nonagenarian whose long and varied career has seen him serve as an Orthodox Jewish rabbi in the pulpit and a professor (of Jewish studies and of Jewish-Christian relations) adds another layer of charm to the book. Yet, as a reviewer who shares Solomon’s Orthodox Jewish background, there is a sense of disappointment that he does not delve deeper into this aspect to explain how the discussions in his book shape his own beliefs and practices.

Likewise, he does not proffer a view of how the book is or is not compatible with Orthodox Judaism(s).

But then again, the author makes clear that the “bottom line’” is not the point of the book; rather, he admits that the final destination is beyond his understanding. He only seeks to help people avoid deception by those who claim they have already arrived at the understanding of the One Immutable Truth by showing that nothing is quite that simple. Through its creative presentation and thoughtful insights, this book serves as a model of intellectual curiosity and a reminder that the search for understanding is an ongoing and ever-evolving process.■