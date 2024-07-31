The Zoom conversation between Rabbi Pinto and Sheikh Tarif

Documentation: An extraordinary conversation took place last night between Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, and the spiritual leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Muafak Tarif, in the wake of the murder of twelve children in the Druze village of Majdal Shams by a missile of the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The two spoke on Zoom for many minutes.

"The murder of the children is shocking and horrifying. We pray for the healing of the wounded and our hearts are together with the entire Druze community and the Jewish nation worldwide," said Rabbi Pinto to Sheikh Tarif.

"We wish to comfort the families at this difficult and painful time. The Holy One, blessed be He, should send them great comfort and salvation soon," added Rabbi Pinto.

The Sheikh thanked Rabbi Pinto, "The unity you are spearheading strengthens us. The entire Druze community is going through very difficult times. Only in unity can evil be defeated. On behalf of the entire Druze community, I want to thank you," he added.

After that, Rabbi Pinto and Sheikh Tarif talked many minutes in private about various current issues.

