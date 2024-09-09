All the details: Thousands expected to join Rosh Hashanah prayers in Uman with Rabbi Pinto

Preparations for Rosh Hashanah in Uman are in full swing. For the first time, Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto, leader of the "Shuva Israel" community, has instructed his followers to travel to Uman and pray at the gravesite of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov zt"l during the Rosh Hashanah holiday. This directive has created significant buzz in the world of Torah and Hasidism, with many of Rabbi Pinto's followers already registering to take part in this unique event. Currently, a large prayer tent is being set up to accommodate the thousands of participants expected to join the special Rosh Hashanah prayers led by Rabbi Pinto.

The main tent will host all attendees and provide full access to the unique Rosh Hashanah services.

Additionally, another spacious tent is being set up for the holiday meals, allowing participants to dine together and experience the sanctity of Rosh Hashanah in the presence of the rabbi.

Rabbi Pinto will deliver Torah lessons and words of encouragement throughout the holiday. He is also expected to join his followers for the festive Rosh Hashanah meals.

As part of the preparations, several hotels in Uman have already been reserved for the event, and the demand for lodging and flights continues to grow. The trip organizers are offering special accommodations near Rabbi Nachman’s gravesite, but these spots are filling up quickly due to the high number of registrations.

The gathering with Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto is expected to be one of the central events in Uman this Rosh Hashanah, with thousands already signed up, eager to connect with the spiritual energy and uplifting atmosphere that the holiday prayers alongside the rabbi promise to offer.

For more information on accommodation, flights, and holiday meals, please contact the trip organizers:

* Chen - 052-459-9190

* +212 638-223347

* +972 54-660-9744

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel