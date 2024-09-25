Historic meeting: The Vizhnitz Rebbe meets with Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto

Yesterday, a historic and rare meeting took place between two of the most prominent spiritual leaders of our time: Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto and the Vizhnitz Rebbe. During the extended meeting, the two discussed Torah matters and contemporary issues.

Their conversation focused on the legacy of the Abuchatzeira and Pinto families, tracing back to the days of the Rif of Ein Yaakov and continuing to the present day. They also spoke about the greatness of Baba Sali and his son, Baba Meir, of blessed memory, and their profound impact on the Jewish people. (credit: Shuva Israel)

During the meeting, Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto shared with the Vizhnitz Rebbe a unique initiative: the completion of thousands of volumes of the Zohar, which takes place annually on the 25th of Elul, the day of the creation of the world. Rabbi Pinto explained that this sacred tradition was established by the great sages of Jerusalem but had been forgotten over time—until Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, the Rebbe's son, revived it. This year marks the third consecutive year in which thousands of Jews worldwide will complete the Zohar on this day.

The Vizhnitz Rebbe expressed admiration for Rabbi Pinto’s widespread Torah and spiritual outreach through the Shuva Yisrael organization, which reaches Jews around the world. He offered his blessings that Rabbi Pinto should continue his leadership of this Torah empire with health and peace of mind. (credit: Shuva Israel)

As previously announced, this Thursday will see a Torah dedication ceremony and the global completion of the Zohar at the Western Wall Plaza, led by Rabbi Pinto, with the participation of thousands of Jews.

The event of blessings and the writing of the final letters will begin at 8:30 PM, followed by Selichot at midnight. Free shuttles will be available from Mamilla Square to the Western Wall Plaza starting at 7:00 PM.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel