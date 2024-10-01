Navigating Halachic challenges in the Shofar blowing

The Torah verses convey profound messages that we can insightfully extract for our daily lives. Rabbi Shay Tahan, the Rosh Kollel of Shaarei Ezra in Brooklyn, NY, graciously opens the gates to understand them.

There are some very important halachot concerning both those who blow the shofar and those who listen. Some of these halachot, if not followed properly, can render the shofar sound invalid, and neither the congregation nor the blower may even realize this due to ignorance, as they have not studied the relevant laws.

This is very important, as our fate depends on this mitzvah. Chazal explain that when Hashem hears the sound of the shofar, He judges us more favorably, transforming His judgment from harsh to merciful.

The sequence of shofar blasts is divided into three parts:

Tashat : Teki'ah - Shevarim - Teki'ah. Tarat : Teki'ah - Teru'ah - Teki'ah. Tashrat : Teki'ah - Shevarim - Teru'ah - Teki'ah.

One of the most important concerns when blowing the shofar is ensuring that each of the three sh'varim is blown with the correct length—neither too short nor too long. Since each of the nine t'ruah sounds is a short sound, each of the sh'varim sounds must be longer than a t'ruah; otherwise, it is not considered a proper shevar but rather a t'ruah. On the other hand, the sh'varim should not be too long, as it could be considered a t'kiyah. Secondly, the long t'kiyah sound must be at least the length of nine short sounds; if it is shorter than that, the t'kiyah is not valid. One may extend the t'kiyah if desired, but care must be taken not to make it shorter than the required length. The length of the Teki'ah should be at least as long as the middle sounds. For Tashrat, which includes both Shevarim and Teru'ah, the Teki'ah must be doubled in length (Shulchan Aruch Siman , תקצ, ג Mishnah Berurah ס״ק טו). If the Baal Tokeah inadvertently blows extra Teru'ah sounds, the Teki'ah must be longer to match that length (שפת אמת ר״ה לג,ב). If done incorrectly, one can still fulfill the requirement if the Teki'ah matches the length of a minimum Teru'ah sound (Sha'ar HaTziyunג’ ). The number of Teru'ah blows is crucial, requiring a minimum of nine sounds. If fewer than nine are produced, the Teru'ah is invalid, and great care should be taken to ensure the complete set is performed. Breathing while blowing the shofar also matters. During Shevarim, one must not inhale between blasts, as it invalidates the sequence. There is a machloket regarding breathing between Shevarim and Teru'ah in the Tashrat sequence. The Shulchan Aruch advises that during the first set (seated), one should avoid breathing, while during the second set, it is permissible (Shulchan Aruch Siman תקצ). This practice is observed by both Sephardim and most Ashkenazim, although some Ashkenazi communities breathe during all sets. Congregation members must be aware of which sound belongs to which set to fulfill their obligation. For example, if the Baal Tokeah finishes a set of tashat with the last t'kiyah but wants to repeat the t'kiyah because he is not satisfied with how he blew it, those listening might mistakenly think he is starting tarat, which also begins with a t'kiyah. According to many opinions, if the listeners intend for the wrong order, it could invalidate the sound for those who were mistaken(לקט יושר עמוד קכה ומשמעות ש״ע הרב סימן תקצ סק״ג) . Some poskim suggest that each individual should focus their intent and rely on the intent of the Baal Tokeah to perform the proper sequences. (Siman 590 Dirshu 17). The Shulchan Aruch Harav (סעיף ז’) stresses that the three Shevarim blasts should be of equal length, ensuring uniformity to avoid one sound being too short or long compared to the others.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel