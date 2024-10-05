Jewish population increases by 100,000 this year, to 15.8 million worldwide

In time for the Jewish New Year 5785, the Jewish Agency announced on Wednesday that the entire world’s population of Jewry increased by 100,000 over the last year.

The Jewish population worldwide currently stands at 15.8 million, an increase of about 100,000 compared to 15.7 million in 5784, the agency reported, based on research conducted by demographer Prof. Sergio Della Pergola from the Hebrew University for the American Jewish Yearbook (2024 AJYB).

Nearly half of the global Jewish population, 7.3 million, live in Israel, while 8.3 million live in the diaspora.

Outside of Israel, the most popular destination for the world's Jewry is the United States, according to the research, where 6.3 million Jews reside.

France currently has a Jewish population of 438,500, followed by Canada, with a population of 400,000. The total Jewish population in Britain is 313,000.

The countries recorded with the smallest number of Jewish residents were Sweden (14,900), Spain (13,000), Austria (10,300), and Panama, with only 10,000 Jewish residents.

Commenting on the significance of the global Jewish population figures, Chairman of The Jewish Agency Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog said, “The existential relationship between the Jewish communities around the world and the State of Israel has strengthened in the past year. We are witnessing unprecedented support that provides us the strength and hope to carry on.

“The difficult war that was imposed on us, alongside the struggle of Jews around the world against rising antisemitism, emphasizes the shared destiny and the mission of The Jewish Agency — to be a living bridge between global Jewry and the State of Israel, to be the home for all Jews from around the world — from all denominations and sectors. We will continue to unite and harness the power of the Jewish people to restore the State of Israel and build a model society based on the values of mutual responsibility and unconditional love.”

How did they collect the data?

Much of the data was based on recent surveys, although population estimates for Russia and Ukraine were adjusted due to both the war and the wave of immigration that followed the country.

The data identified Jews based on those identifying as Jewish or those who are either matrilineally or paternally Jewish and who do not follow any other religion.