This morning, a moving memorial ceremony was held at the Jewish school in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, marking one year since the tragic disaster that befell the Jewish people on October 7th.

The exceptional event, held in Azerbaijan, a Muslim country known for its unwavering and unconditional support of Israel, was attended by the school's students, community rabbis, and other local leaders. During the ceremony, dedicated to the memory of the victims of the tragedy that took place exactly one year ago, heartfelt prayers were recited, and emotional words of encouragement were shared.

Rabbi Zamir Isayev, the rabbi of the Sephardic-Georgian community in Baku, delivered a touching speech emphasizing the strong sense of unity among Jews worldwide and the close connection between Azerbaijan and Israel. He also stressed the importance of educating the younger generation to remember the painful events that the Jewish people have endured and to ensure that such tragedies never happen again.

"Every Jew, no matter where they are in the world, is part of one big family," said Rabbi Isayev. "The Jews of Azerbaijan have always been closely connected to our holy land, to the State of Israel. It is important for us to emphasize and teach our children, the next generation, what happened a year ago when thousands of Hamas terrorists brutally murdered Jews—just because they were Jews. We must do everything in our power to ensure that such disasters never repeat themselves.

Additionally, we must acknowledge that we, the Jews of Azerbaijan, live here in peace and tranquility, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has created a tolerant climate towards all nations, including the Jewish people. The residents of Azerbaijan live here as one big family."

It should be noted that this event was not only held within the Jewish school but was also part of a broader effort by the Jewish community in Azerbaijan to commemorate the victims of the October 7th disaster. Rabbi Isayev described the atmosphere in Azerbaijan following the tragedy, saying, "You could see it exactly a year ago when the war broke out.

After October 7th, over two thousand people brought flowers and children's toys to the walls of the Israeli Embassy in Baku. This place became a memorial site for the victims of the massacre."

Rabbi Isayev also spoke about the unique relationship between the local Muslim population and the Jewish community: "The attitude of the local Muslims towards the Jews demonstrates the respect they hold for us. Even today, in addition to New Year's blessings, I receive messages and phone calls with words of condolences and encouragement."

In addition to the ceremony at the Jewish school, a significant gathering was held today at the Israeli Embassy in Baku, attended by community leaders, rabbis, the Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, and twenty ambassadors, including the ambassador from the UAE. During the embassy event, the Kaddish prayer was recited in memory of the victims, and wreaths were laid as a mark of respect and remembrance.

This day of commemoration not only serves to honor the memory of those lost but also highlights the sense of unity, strength, and support that the Jewish community in Azerbaijan continues to receive from the local population and leaders.

