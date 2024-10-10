The sounds of the High Holidays in Ofakim

Restoring personal and community resilience is one of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee's (JDC)s primary goals for Israel in the post-Oct. 7 reality – and its strategic Mashiv HaRuach (Restoring Spirit) program is at the heart of those efforts. In cooperation with local authorities, JDC identifies the unique needs of each community and creates tailored programs focusing on various areas of life, such as mental health, education, employment, and assistance to small businesses, all with the aim of restoring a sense of security and control to residents’ lives.

Mashiv HaRuach is already successfully operating in Ashkelon, Ofakim, and Rahat, and recently began operating in Nahariya in the North.

Shuki, a participant in JDC's "Meshiv HaRuach" programs in Ofakim, blows the shofar at the entrance to the Mishor HaGefen neighborhood in the city, against the backdrop of a wall with the famous graffiti painting that reads "Ofakim - City of Heroes".