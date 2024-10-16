Sukkah on board: Chabad builds Sukkah on USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier

A Sukkah was built on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, Chabad announced in a Tuesday post on X/Twitter, ahead of the beginning of the seven-day Jewish holiday of Sukkot this week.

"As the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln continues its mission in the Arabian Sea defending Israel and deterring Iranian aggression, it will have a symbol of G-d’s protection aboard ship as well," Chabad wrote.

The organization explained the move had been initiated by chaplain Lieutenant Yehoshua Rubin, who is also a Chabad representative.

Chabad noted that the structure had been built on the ship's weather deck, where the roof could be open to the sky, thus fulfilling one of the requirements for making it Kosher.

The Four Species

Once a location for the Sukkah was found, "there were forms to fill and permissions to obtain, but it all came together in time for the holiday," Chabad noted, adding that Rubin's "set of the Lulav and Etrog [two of the Four Species of Sukkot], flown in from Bahrain on a carrier onboard delivery aircraft."

In August, it was reported that the aircraft carrier was being deployed to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran in the region.