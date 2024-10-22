Unity and strength: A gathering of Gur Hasidim in the Sukkah of Rabbi Pinto

Sukkah of Peace: The “Shabbat Achim” gathering, which unites the elder members of the Gur Hasidic community, took place yesterday in the sukkah of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto in Ashdod.

At the unique event, Rabbi Nehemiah Alter, son of the Rebbe of Gur, was present alongside Rabbi Yoel Pinto, the eldest son and successor of Rabbi Pinto, and his second son, Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto.

During the gathering, Rabbi Yoel Pinto delivered words of encouragement and conveyed the blessing of his father, Rabbi Pinto, who had just landed in Morocco and given several Torah lessons at the “Shuva Yisrael” yeshiva in the capital, Rabat.

In his speech, Rabbi Yoel Pinto elaborated on the heritage of the holy Pinto-Abuhatzeira family and mentioned the historic closeness between the Gur Hasidic dynasty and their family. “One of the guiding principles we received from our teachers and forefathers is to always keep an open door and welcome people with generosity. In particular, we saw this with our elders, of blessed memory, who had a special connection with the esteemed Gur Hasidic community.”

During the gathering, Rabbi Nehemiah Alter expressed his appreciation to Rabbi Pinto and his son, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, for their gracious hospitality. He blessed them and prayed that they would continue to spread the light of Torah and awaken faith in the hearts of the Jewish people throughout the world. (credit: Shuva Israel)

As mentioned, Rabbi Pinto spent the first day of the holiday at his home in Ashdod, in celebration of the joyous occasion in his brother, Rabbi Menachem Pinto’s family, following the birth of his grandson, the firstborn son to his daughter and son-in-law, Rabbi Baruch Bakhsht.

On the evening after the first day of the holiday, Rabbi Pinto held a large lesson combining the festive joy of Simchat Beit Hashoeva and a reception for his students. Following this, he flew to Morocco to strengthen his students in Rabat and the local https://www.jpost.com/diaspora.

His sons, Rabbi Yoel and Rabbi Meir Eliyahu, continue to strengthen communities in Israel, and throughout the days of Sukkot, they will be delivering lessons in halacha, Hasidut, and aggadah in many cities across Israel.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel