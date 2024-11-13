Rabbi Pinto’s surprising response to a profound question: “We don’t have the courage to fear”

In a moving event held last night in Miami, in honor of the yahrzeit of Rachel Imeinu, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto was asked a surprising and deeply personal question about his path and the vision that guides his life.

One of the attendees approached the Rabbi and asked, “Honored Rabbi, you are blessed, you can do whatever you wish in the world. I’d like to know, what are the Rabbi’s goals in life, since I know that the Rabbi has the power to change the entire world.”

Rabbi Pinto responded with honesty and depth, revealing the principles that drive him:

“From a young age, we live every day as if it’s our last day,” Rabbi Pinto began. “Since I was young, I went through a difficult surgery that caused upheaval in my life and a storm in my soul.”

The Rabbi continued, sharing how these life experiences have shaped the sense of urgency and purpose that has accompanied him through the years. “Every year, we believed this was the last year of our lives,” he said. “So we told ourselves that we must accomplish everything we want quickly because this is the last year, and we have to achieve it all.” (credit: Shuva Israel)

As a result of this inner drive, Rabbi Pinto committed himself to a life of vigorous and extensive action. “This is what led us – we wrote 100 books, we established 80 yeshivas worldwide,” the Rabbi explained.

In closing, Rabbi Pinto emphasized the guiding principle of his life: “We always say; we don’t have the courage to fear. We’re not afraid of anything. True, we are cautious in life, but we’re not afraid of anything. We don’t invite anyone to join us down a dark alley, but our approach to life is open-hearted goodness, and once again: we don’t have the courage to fear anything.”

The Rabbi’s words inspire and symbolize his unwavering commitment to a clear mission – to leave an impact on the world with faith and courage, guiding his followers with inner strength and uncompromising conviction.

