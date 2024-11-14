Watch: Is Trump really a strong leader? - opinion

In his weekly segment, Rabbi Shai Tchan, head of Kollel Shaarei Ezra and Beit Hora'ah Arzei HaLevanon, delves into the depths of Parashat Vayera, offering profound insights on leadership and its impact on society.

Rabbi Tchan addresses the election of former U.S. President Donald Trump and focuses on a verse from Proverbs: “The king's heart is like channels of water in the Lord’s hand; He directs it wherever He wishes.” This verse illustrates how God’s will guides the hearts of leaders worldwide.

Rabbi Tchan explains that although it may seem that a powerful figure like the President of the United States—often regarded as the strongest man in the world—acts solely of his own volition, the Torah teaches us otherwise. “An ordinary person indeed has free choice,” he says, “but kings and leaders, whose choices affect the collective, are actually guided by a higher power. When it comes to decisions that impact a large public, their hearts are in the hands of God. They are vessels through which God channels His messages.”

Rabbi Tchan references the commentary of the Malbim, who likens a king’s heart to a river, flowing in directions determined by God. “Just as water in a river flows and diverges according to a guided path, so too is the king’s heart directed by God’s will—to lead his people either toward peace or conflict, prosperity or hardship.” Rabbi Tchan expounds on this Torah perspective, explaining that the actions of kings are part of a broader divine plan, and they serve as instruments to fulfill purposes set from above.

He further emphasizes that the Talmud teaches that this concept also influences our duty as believers to pray for good leaders. “We pray that God chooses leaders with a kind heart so that goodness can manifest in the world through them,” he concludes.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel