Think before you speak: A life lesson from Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto

In an era where speed dominates every aspect of our lives, from daily decisions to online reactions, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto reminds us of a fundamental lesson about the value of patience, listening, and the wisdom of silence. In his recent teaching, Rabbi Pinto emphasized the dangers of impulsiveness and quick responses, offering a profound perspective on the power of speech, thought, and the destructive impact of seemingly minor mistakes.

“Don’t be the first to shout,” says Rabbi Pinto. According to him, when a person reacts hastily or out of immediate impulse, they may find themselves bound to what they said, even if it turns out to be wrong. “If you’re not 1,000 percent sure that what you’re saying is correct, it’s better to stay silent,” he added.

The central analogy he uses is the story of Eve and the serpent in the Garden of Eden. “Eve, who was the perfect creation of the Almighty, fell the moment she started talking to the serpent,” he explained. “No sin was committed—just a conversation. But that conversation marked the beginning of her downfall.”

According to Rabbi Pinto, speech is a powerful tool that can uplift but also destroy. “This emotional urge, this desire to share and tell everyone, is a dangerous root,” he said. He stressed that when a person shares thoughts or feelings without deep consideration, they open the door to pitfalls that may accompany them for the rest of their lives.

For instance, he described how people in today’s generation, even those considered stable and responsible, lose their way due to careless speech or lack of thought. “The Almighty places questions and thoughts in a person’s mind, and that’s where the descent begins,” he explained.

Rabbi Pinto concluded his remarks by urging individuals to reflect before every action or word. “Understand, think, and consider what you’re doing,” he emphasized. He encouraged everyone to take a moment for themselves, listen to other perspectives, and only then decide what to say or do.

In today’s fast-paced world, where a single click can turn into a viral share or spark a storm, Rabbi Pinto’s message is more relevant than ever. He reminds us of the power of speech and the need to carefully weigh our words. “The greatness of a person lies in their ability to pause and reflect,” he says.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel