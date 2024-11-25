How to maintain stability in life? Rabbi Yoel Pinto delivers a powerful message

In a Torah lesson held last night at the home of Meir Turgeman, former Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, the eldest son of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, delivered an inspiring and strengthening message about life’s stability, dealing with ups and downs, and the power of faith.

During the session, Rabbi Pinto shared:

“One of the most pressing concerns that preoccupy every individual, in their thoughts and expectations for the future, is whether the position they are currently in is stable or shaky. Can they rely on the circumstances they are in, or are they liable to change?” (credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Pinto emphasized that life is dynamic, and it is important to recognize that even during challenging times, situations can improve:

“A person who finds themselves in a state of lack or scarcity must understand that things can turn around quickly for the better. Even if they are currently experiencing difficulties, they should fill themselves with faith and understand that the current situation is not permanent.”

He added:

“When a person is in a good place in life—enjoying financial stability, a loving family, and everything seems to be going smoothly—there’s always a lingering concern in the back of their mind. However, one must realize that strong faith provides stability, both in good times and during periods of trials.” (credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Pinto concluded with a reminder of the importance of staying connected to Torah and community to navigate life’s challenges:

“Connection to Torah and community serves as an anchor in life. Whether in times of joy or sorrow, we must remember that we are not alone—we have God and the community around us.”

The session was held in the home of Meir Turgeman, who served as a member of the Jerusalem City Council for 20 years. Turgeman praised Rabbi Pinto's words, emphasizing the importance of the message shared during the event.

The participants left the evening strengthened and inspired, carrying the central message that faith, even during difficult times, provides the foundation for stability and resilience in life.

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq