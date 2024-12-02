Documentation: The Ra’avad of the Eidah HaChareidis hosts Rabbi Yoel Pinto with great honor

A spiritual summit took place at the home of the great halachic authority, the Ra’avad of the Eidah HaChareidis, Rabbi Moshe Sternbuch, on the eve of Shabbat.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto, son and successor of the Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, visited the Ra’avad’s residence, accompanied by a select group of students. (credit: Shuva Israel)

The conversation, which lasted for an extended period, focused on halachic inquiries, ethics, and aggadic teachings.

During the meeting, Rabbi Sternbuch sent a heartfelt blessing to Rabbi Yoel’s father, the Admor Rabbi Pinto, wishing him continued strength and divine assistance in leading his thousands of students with health and vitality.

Over the past few months, Rabbi Yoel Pinto has been residing in Israel, delivering hundreds of Torah lectures across the country, drawing thousands of attendees.

