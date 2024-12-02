WATCH: First deaf Israeli rabbi signs his feelings of inclusion at international Chabad conference

On Sunday evening, thousands of Chabad emissaries and guests gathered in Edison, New Jersey, for the emotional closing ceremony of the International Conference of Shluchim.

The packed hall fell silent as Rabbi Yehoshua Soudakoff, the first deaf rabbi in Israel, took the stage.

Addressing the audience in American Sign Language (ASL), with his words simultaneously translated, Rabbi Soudakoff shared a heartfelt message that brought the crowd to its feet in a standing ovation.

“For a deaf person, finding a place within the community can be challenging," Soudakoff expressed through his interpreter. “But we are here to change that narrative.”

The only certified deaf rabbi in Israel and one of just four in the world, Soudakoff has dedicated his life to creating a more inclusive Jewish community. abbi Yehoshua Soudakoff, the first deaf rabbi in Israel, at the closing ceremony of the International Conference of Shluchim (Chabad). (credit: ITZIK BELENITZKI)

After studying at Nefesh Dovid Yeshiva in Toronto, Canada, he received rabbinic ordination at Chovevei Torah – Tomchei Tmimim Lubavitch in Crown Heights, New York.

In 2018, he and his Israeli-born wife, Hephzibah, were appointed as Chabad emissaries to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community in Israel. They now live in Rishon LeZion with their daughter, Bayla.

A message of belonging

Rabbi Soudakoff’s speech centered on the isolation many deaf individuals experience within Jewish spaces and the importance of accessibility. Drawing from personal anecdotes, he emphasized the need for every Jew, regardless of ability, to feel a sense of belonging.

“Our mission is to ensure that every Jew, regardless of ability, feels a sense of belonging,” he declared. “Let’s continue our sacred work to reach every single one of them and inspire them, just as I was once inspired.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The audience’s response was immediate and heartfelt. Standing ovation and applause reverberated throughout the hall, and his message visibly moved many attendees. His words echoed his motto: “Together, we will change the world!”

The conference took on an added layer of poignancy this year following the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a devoted Shliach in the United Arab Emirates, just days earlier. The event opened with a tribute to Kogan, led by Rabbi Levi Duchman, Chief Rabbi of the UAE, who praised his late colleague’s dedication to fostering Jewish life in the Gulf region.