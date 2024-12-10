Rabbi Pinto shared: My meeting with the billionaire shook me

During one of his recent lectures, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto shared a moving story about an extraordinary encounter he had with a wealthy and successful man who chose integrity and truth as his guiding principles in life.

“Eight months ago, we were in Europe,” the rabbi began. “We met a remarkable man, 82 years old, an extraordinarily wealthy individual who owns a company valued at 1.7 billion euros. Beyond his immense wealth, what truly set him apart was his unwavering honesty, simplicity, and humility. It is rare to meet people like him, even among the greats of the world.”

Rabbi Pinto revealed that during their conversation, the man shared a life story that left a profound impact: “He told us that in his younger years, until the age of 40, he was the greatest liar one could imagine. He lied in every direction, and there were no limits to the deceptions he created.”

But one day, the man said, he lied to someone and saw how deeply it hurt them. “That was the moment that changed his life,” Rabbi Pinto recounted. “From that day on, he made a commitment to himself to avoid all forms of dishonesty, even the smallest lies. He said, ‘Since then, I do not touch lies; I do not come near anything that carries even a hint of dishonesty.’”

The rabbi emphasized how deeply those words, coming from such a successful and wealthy man, resonated with him. “Here is a person who conducted enormous business ventures and amassed great wealth, yet he chose to dedicate his life to truth and integrity. Even when others defrauded him of millions, he remained steadfast in his principles.”

“This man taught us a profound lesson,” Rabbi Pinto said. “Honesty and truth are not just moral values; they are the foundation of a happy and healthy life. When a person distances themselves from lies, they not only honor others but also respect themselves and their covenant with the Creator.”

Rabbi Pinto concluded with a powerful message: “In a world where dishonesty sometimes becomes the norm, we have a responsibility to be examples of integrity, to act with truth, and to inspire those around us. This is the true moral foundation we must instill in ourselves and our children.”

