Hashem always loves me: Only good, more Good; A closer look at the lyrics

ה’ יתברך תמיד אוהב אותי, ותמיד יהיה לי רק טוב.

ויהיה לי עוד יותר טוב, ועוד יותר טוב.

The new song that has taken the Jewish world by storm raises serious questions in emunah and adds to a growing list of hits in recent years that portray Jewish beliefs inaccurately. Specifically, this song conveys the message that Hashem always loves me and that I will endure nothing but good—followed by even more good and more good.

Before examining whether this song aligns with Torah perspectives, let us consider other songs that have also become iconic in the Jewish world but portray false ideas. For example, the song that says, "Whoever believes doesn’t fear to lose his belief," implies that if one has belief in Hashem, there is no need to worry about losing that belief. This song has been sung by people for many years, shaping their mindset around this idea.

The truth is that the Mishnah in Avot (2:4) teaches the opposite, that one should not trust in oneself until the day of death. The Bartenuraexplains that this refers to not trusting oneself to maintain faith. As the Gemara in Berachot (29a) states, even Yochanan Kohen Gadol, who served as High Priest for 80 years, ultimately became a Sadducee (Tzeduki).

There are a few more examples from songs, but let us focus on this very new song and analyze it. Normally, we wouldn’t pay much attention to songs, as many of them are not written by rabbis—let alone by religious individuals. However, this particular song has permeated every Jewish home, school, wedding, and bar mitzvah, making it impossible to ignore. Moreover, the lyrics are said to have been written by the renowned Breslev rabbi, Rabbi Shalom Arush, who is well-known for bringing many people closer to Hashem.

Additionally, we are not the first to analyze this song, as it has already sparked a significant debate over its lyrics, which, as we will see, are problematic at best and require substantial explanation to address properly.

Regarding the lyrics of the song stating, "Hashem always loves me,"which imply that one's actions do not affect this love, we can reference the words of the Rambam (Teshuva 7,6), who conveys the opposite sentiment. He writes: "Teshuvah brings near those who were far removed. Previously, this person was hated by Hashem, disgusting, far removed, and abominable. Now, he is beloved and desirable, close, and dear."

The words of the Rambam clearly indicate that one is not always loved by Hashem, as this depends on their actions.

To reconcile these ideas, one could argue that some interpret the Rambam as referring specifically to extremely wicked individuals, not merely someone who has sinned (Divrei Yirmiyahu).

Now let us get to the core of the controversy. The lyrics stating, "I will always endure only good," seem inconsistent with reality and with our mesorah.

With reality, if we were to experience only good, how could bad things ever happen? The song suggests that one will receive better and better because Hashem loves them. Yet, we know of the age-old question asked by Moshe Rabbeinu, the prophet Yirmiyahu, and discussed in the Gemara (Brachot 7a): how is it that bad things happen to righteous people?

We firmly believe that Hashem loves the righteous, so according to the song’s premise, why don’t they experience only good?

Regarding the lyrics of the song suggesting that "things will only get better," we can bring a teaching (as quoted by prominent rabbis in Israel) from the holy Chafetz Chaim:"It is forbidden for a person to say that things could be better. One may only say that the current situation is bitter, but it cannot be better, because whatever Hashemdoes is the very best for a person."

Likewise, there is a story of someone who once told the ChafetzChaim that if he had a few more dollars, his situation would improve. The Chafetz Chaim corrected him, explaining that Hashem always provides a person with exactly what they need in the best possible way. If having a few more dollars were truly better for him, Hashemwould have already given it to him.

Regarding the lyrics suggesting that one will only have good, we can reference the well-known words of the Chazon Ish on emunah and b itachon (trust in Hashem):

"An old misconception has taken root in the hearts of many regarding the concept of bitachon. The term bitachon, which is praised as a primary virtue by the pious, has come to mean [falsely] an obligation to believe—in any situation where a person faces an uncertain future with two possible outcomes, one good and the other not—that the good will certainly occur. If one doubts or fears the opposite of good, they are deemed to lack bitachon. However, this interpretation of bitachon is incorrect. Unless the future has been clarified through prophecy, the outcome is not determined, for who knows the judgments of Hashem and His boundaries?! Rather, the essence of bitachon is the trust that there is no randomness in the world, and everything that occurs under the sun is decreed by Him."

The words of the Chazon Ish clearly demonstrate that we cannot know if things will be good. Bitachon teaches that everything that happens, whether perceived as good or bad, is directed by Hashem and serves a purpose.

To justify the words of the song, which were written by Rabbi Arushas mentioned earlier, we can interpret them as referring to what is good in Hashem’s eyes, rather than what we perceive with our limited understanding. This means that while we may see something as bad—just as Moshe Rabbeinu questioned why the righteous suffer—in Hashem’s view, everything is reflected in its true essence as the ultimate good for that person.

The Chovot HaLevavot teaches that since Hashem loves us, He always does what is best for us. However, "best" does not mean having a good time as we perceive it, but rather the ultimate good in its true and deeper context, as only Hashem understands.

This can be compared to a child who wants candy for breakfast, believing it to be the best thing for him. However, his parents, out of love and care, do not allow it and instead give him a nutritious breakfast, which is the true good for him, even if the child doesn’t recognize it at the moment.

We can also add that the words might reflect an element of wishful thinking, as seen in the well-known saying of the Tzemach Tzedek: "If you think good, things will be good." This motto is embraced by some Jewish communities, even though it is not a statement sourced in Chazal or the Rishonim, who appear to hold the opposite view, that our mindset does not determine our future, but rather our actions—whether we are good or bad. Still, there is also the concept of bitachon, where a person who places their trust and belief in Hashemis rewarded positively with good.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel