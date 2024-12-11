“Yafeh VeTama”: Shimon Siboni sings in honor of Rabbi Yoel Pinto

A special evening of piyutim (liturgical poems) and Torah learning took place last night at the Malka family home in Beit Shemesh, featuring Rabbi Yoel Pinto, the son and successor of Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto.

The event began with a performance by Moroccan cantor Shimon Siboni, who sang the piyut “Yafeh VeTama” (“Beautiful and Perfect”) in honor of Rabbi Yoel Pinto. The rendition, rooted in the rich tradition of Moroccan Jewish piyutim, set a moving and profound tone for the evening. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Seated alongside Rabbi Yoel Pinto were Rabbi Chaim Fuchs, head of the “Segulat Emet” Institute for the Study of Jewish Mysticism, and the host, Chaim Malka. In his remarks, Rabbi Yoel Pinto elaborated on the weekly Torah portions, explaining how the events we experience today are all hinted at in the Torah.

The evening also highlighted the accomplishments of the “Shuva Israel” yeshiva in Beit Shemesh, led by Rabbi Eliyahu Levy. Over recent years, the yeshiva has become a hub for Torah study and acts of kindness, attracting many students and residents who seek to immerse themselves in its spiritual and educational environment.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel