Comedian Iliza Shlesinger learns Jewish classics with Noa Tishby on Hanukkah's fourth night

Comedian and Actress Iliza Shlesinger told Israel advocate Noa Tishby that Hanukkah is "the most American holiday" in the midst of Tishby's eight-day-long holiday series, collaborating with various Jewish celebrities.

"[Hanukkah] is the most American holiday, and it's a story of triumph over evil, triumph after desecration, of rebuilding, of resistance," Shlesinger said. "It's basically the American Revolution, but with food that is more fun."

The actress and comedian gave several reasons why Hanukkah is the most American Jewish holiday.

"First of all, Hanukkah is eight days long. Americans love value. We love extravagance. We love a sale that goes on for a long time. So do Jews," Shlesinger said, adding that Hanukkah is "basically the state fair of holidays" because of the abundance of fried food Jews consume over the course of the eight nights.

She also mentioned that the Hanukkah story is about the Maccabee's military victory and that there is "nothing more American than a military victory." Noa Tishby (credit: Courtesy)

Light it up

"We, as Jews in America, have missed an incredible opportunity to market and exploit Hanukkah into the hearts of Americans and Gentiles at large," Schlesinger said.

"We are the ones who, in this festival of lights, should not only be lighting menorahs but lighting up our houses, not shuddering in darkness, hoping a hate crime doesn't happen," she said. "We missed it. We need top Jewish minds on this rebrand so that people understand that we're having the most fun, and we'd love people to join us."

Shlesinger then continued that "the fact that we [the Jews] have capitalized on this shows that we clearly don't run the media. Otherwise, everything would be about Hanukkah," said Shlesinger, who joked that mensch on a bench should've come before elf on a shelf. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

As a reform Jew, Shlesinger was unfamiliar with most of the songs Israeli children sing after candle lighting, so Tishbi taught her a few classics, such as Maoz Tsur, Ner Li, and Banu Chosech Legaresh.