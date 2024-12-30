Rabbi Pinto to parents: “Competition among children is Greek culture”

In a powerful message delivered during his Hanukkah lecture, Rabbi Yeshayahu Pinto addressed a deeply rooted issue within some families—comparisons between children and relatives—and its harmful effects on shaping the younger generation’s character and mindset.

“Do not follow the path of the Greeks; do not enter into competition,” Rabbi Pinto began. “Competition, where parents tell a child: ‘Your brother succeeded, but you did not,’ or ‘Your uncle succeeded, and you did not.’ By doing this, they are planting Greek culture in the child’s mind.”

Rabbi Pinto elaborated further: “When you sow hatred and jealousy in the heart, you are raising the child in Greek culture. Many parents have done this subtly to their children, saying things like: ‘Look at so-and-so’s sons, look at someone else’s children, or see how this person’s daughter got married, and that person’s son got married while you haven’t yet. What will become of you? He received, he succeeded, he bought.’ This is destructive.” (credit: Shuva Israel)

“The parents have sown Greek culture into their children’s hearts,” Rabbi Pinto continued, “and these children grow up and pass it on to their own children. This is a damage that introduces the Greeks into every household. This is what the Hasmoneans fought against. This is what they battled for.”

Rabbi Pinto concluded with a passionate call to action: “Fight!”

The Rabbi’s message serves as a timely reminder of the importance of fostering love, encouragement, and growth within the family, rather than allowing harmful comparisons and competition—echoes of a foreign culture—to take root.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel