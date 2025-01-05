Summary of the Event: ‘Zot Chanukah’ in Meron Led by Rabbi Yoel Pinto

Under the leadership of Rabbi Yoel Pinto, son and successor of the esteemed Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, a large crowd gathered from across the country to participate in the ‘Zot Chanukah’ event near the sacred resting place of the divine sage, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, in Meron. (credit: Shuva Israel)

During the event, Rabbi Yoel Pinto delivered an inspiring speech emphasizing the profound spiritual power one receives when connected to the Almighty. He conveyed his father’s blessings, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, for salvation, prosperity, and complete healing.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto also lit the Chanukah candles with great emotion, accompanied by the assembled crowd gathered around beautifully set tables. The evening was enhanced by the musical performances of the renowned singer Areleh Samet, alongside the ‘Malchus’ choir. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Later this week, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto is expected to arrive in Israel for a marathon of Torah lectures and spiritual strengthening across the country.

On the upcoming Saturday night following Parashat Vayechi, Rabbi Pinto, along with thousands of his followers, will visit the Cave of the Patriarchs, the sacred burial site of the forefathers and foremothers, as per the long-standing tradition of the ‘Shuva Israel’ yeshiva.

