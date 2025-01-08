"Salvations and Miracles”: Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto Visits Graves of Righteous in Northern Israel

Amid the current security tensions in Israel, Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto, son of the esteemed Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, led a heartfelt prayer journey yesterday to the graves of prominent Jewish sages buried in northern Israel, visiting the cities of Meron, Safed, and Tiberias. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto prayed alongside students of the “Shuva Yisrael” yeshiva at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai (Rashbi) and at the resting places of the Ari HaKadosh, the Ramak, Maimonides (Rambam), Rabbi Yochanan ben Zakkai, Rabbi Akiva, Benaiah ben Jehoiada, the Alshich, the Rebbe of Abaritz, Rabbi Meir Baal Hanes, and other revered figures. (credit: Shuva Israel)

“We are in the midst of a profoundly challenging time, yet we witness clear salvations and open miracles. This occurs through the merit of our forefathers and the righteous,” Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto remarked. He added, “Only the holy Torah will protect us. Another page of Gemara, another halachic study—these will bring us the ultimate salvation.”

Earlier that day, Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto delivered a Torah lecture on Jewish law at the home of his father, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, in Ashdod. Many students from the “Shuva Yisrael” yeshiva participated in the special lecture.

Later this week, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto is expected to arrive in Israel. On Saturday night, a mass spiritual gathering for prayers and blessings will take place at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, with thousands anticipated to attend. The event will be led by Rabbi Pinto and his sons, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, who continues his father’s legacy, and Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto. (credit: Shuva Israel)

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel