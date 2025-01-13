A display of holiness in Hebron: Thousands strengthened with Rabbi Pinto

Thousands participated last night in a massive event held at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, near the graves of the patriarchs, with the presence of the Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, who came specially to Israel to attend the event. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Alongside Rabbi Pinto were his son and successor, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, his son Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto, and his brother Rabbi Menachem Pinto. Also in attendance was the leader of the Breslov Hasidic community, Rabbi Shalom Arush, who sat next to Rabbi Pinto.

The event took place on the night following Shabbat Parashat Vayechi, a Torah portion that mentions the passing of Jacob and his burial in the Cave of the Patriarchs. In recent years, the event has become a tradition among Rabbi Pinto’s followers, led by his son Rabbi Yoel Pinto, as thousands gather annually at this site on this specific date.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Pinto himself last attended this event ten years ago, making last night a historic moment as thousands arrived from across the country, traveling on hundreds of buses to be part of the occasion.

During the event, Rabbi Pinto delivered an emotional speech of encouragement and prayed together with the masses for the swift release of the hostages and for the success of the people of Israel in these difficult times. (credit: Shuva Israel)

“After the difficult year the people of Israel have experienced, no one should hold anything against another in their heart. Everyone must completely forgive, let go from the depths of their heart, show boundless love for one another, and stand united,” Rabbi Pinto urged the crowd. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Pinto blessed: “May we merit that next year, we will meet at the Holy Temple. May the Almighty open all the gates for each and every one of us: gates of light, gates of blessing, gates of salvation, and may all our heartfelt wishes be fulfilled for good and blessing.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel