The Hilula of Rabbi Yaakov Abuhatzeira: His life, sanctity, and the power of his Torah

Last night, the Jewish world commemorated the hilula of one of its greatest spiritual giants, Rabbi Yaakov Abuhatzeira, of blessed memory.

In a lecture delivered by the Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, he expounded on Rabbi Yaakov’s life and described him as a symbol of sanctity and unparalleled Torah greatness. According to Rabbi Pinto, Rabbi Yaakov’s Torah continues to serve as an inspiration for the Jewish people and for anyone seeking to follow the ways of Chassidut and holiness.

Rabbi Pinto shared the story of Rabbi Yaakov’s life: Born in Morocco, Rabbi Yaakov devoted himself to strengthening Torah and Judaism. His life was filled with profound meaning, as he decided to ascend to the Land of Israel out of a deep longing for the holiness of the land. On his way to Israel, passing through Egypt, he stopped in Damanhour.

According to tradition, on Friday night of the Torah portion “Vayechi,” while staying at the home of the Sarusi family, Rabbi Yaakov blessed the wine and raised his eyes to the candles. Suddenly, the candle went out. Rabbi Yaakov turned to those present and said, “This is a sign that I will leave this world this week.” His prediction came true, and on the following Tuesday, he returned his soul to the Creator and was buried in the city of Damanhour, Egypt.

According to Rabbi Pinto, Rabbi Yaakov’s power, his Torah, and the sanctity that surrounded him were “awe-inspiring.” Interestingly, today is also the hilula of the Rambam (Maimonides), who also passed away in Egypt and served as an advisor to the king.

A well-known tradition recounts that after the Rambam’s passing, his body was placed together with his books on a camel, and it was decided that the camel would lead the way to his burial place. The camel walked until it reached Tiberias, where it stopped, and that is where the Rambam was buried.

“The hilula of these two giants – Rabbi Yaakov Abuhatzeira and the Rambam – is an opportunity to reflect on the greatness of their deeds, their immense contributions to the Jewish people, and the profound spiritual legacy they left behind,” said Rabbi Pinto.

