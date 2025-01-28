Rabbi Pinto: This is the way to overcome life’s greatest challenges

In his most recent lecture in the United States, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto addressed the challenge of overcoming life’s obstacles, emphasizing that acting with self-sacrifice enables one to break through all barriers and achieve their goals. “Climbing stairs takes time. Reaching the 30th floor is a long and difficult task, but taking the elevator is a quick leap upward,” explained Rabbi Pinto. “Similarly, someone who works with self-sacrifice skips steps and reaches the highest spiritual levels.”

Rabbi Pinto further explained that self-sacrifice is not a one-time action but rather a way of life. He cited Rabbi Akiva as a prime example of someone who dedicated his entire life to the practice of self-sacrifice. “Rabbi Akiva said, ‘My whole life I waited to say Shema Yisrael with self-sacrifice.’ It was a continuous effort, a lifetime devoted to this purpose,” he said.

The Rabbi expanded on the concept of self-sacrifice as it applies to all aspects of life. “A person who sits and studies Torah – that is self-sacrifice. A person who works for their livelihood, ensures to set fixed times for Torah study, and performs mitzvot – that too is self-sacrifice. Even in things that seem routine, if they are done with genuine self-sacrifice, God grants extraordinary assistance from above.”

In concluding his lecture, Rabbi Pinto emphasized the immense spiritual impact of self-sacrifice. “When someone acts with self-sacrifice, God accompanies them and grants them abundance and blessing. When the effort surpasses human nature, the response from above also goes beyond natural limits.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel