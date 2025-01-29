A Luxurious Brunch in Washington: An International Summit on the Sidelines of Trump’s Inauguration

On the sidelines of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, a luxurious and special brunch was held in Washington, D.C., hosting high-profile figures from around the world. The event, organized at the Pierce School by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce and his partner, diplomatic advisor Yaakov Flitchkin, brought together leaders, religious figures, politicians, and business executives to discuss global issues and strengthen international ties. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Among the notable participants was the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Rabbi Moshe Azman, who spoke about the challenges facing the international community. Reverend Mark Burns, spiritual advisor to President Trump, shared an inspiring speech with the audience.

The attendees also included the former President of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović. From Guatemala, former Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel and Reverend Cash Luna, one of the leading religious figures in Latin America, attended along with his deputy. Additionally, around 200 diplomats from across the globe participated.

The event reflected the organizers’ strong emphasis on fostering dialogue between cultures and shared interests. The audience also included representatives from the tech world, including prominent entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Furthermore, Abina Melchizedek, Archbishop of the Palestinian orthodox Church in America, honored the event with his presence and spoke about interfaith cooperation.

The special brunch was part of a week filled with events held alongside Trump’s inauguration. It brought together dozens of senior officials and international guests from all corners of the world, contributing to fascinating discussions and exceptional encounters.

The event concluded with special words of gratitude from Brock Pierce, who thanked the hosting team and the many participants who made the brunch an unforgettable occasion.

