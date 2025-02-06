Rabbi Yoel Pinto in a Special Meeting with Rabbi Meir Mazuz

A special meeting took place last night between Rabbi Yoel Pinto, son and successor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, and Rabbi Meir Mazuz, head of the Kiseh Rahamim Yeshiva, at Rabbi Mazuz’s home in Bnei Brak.

The two rabbis engaged in an extended discussion on matters of Halacha and Aggadah. During the meeting, Rabbi Mazuz expressed his admiration for Rabbi Pinto’s extensive Torah dissemination efforts and conveyed his blessings to Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, wishing him continued success in raising students and spreading Torah throughout the world with good health and divine assistance.

Rabbi Mazuz also spoke of the global impact of the Shuva Israel institutions, emphasizing the significant role they play in Jewish education. He noted that Rabbi Pinto’s yeshivot are spread across many countries and that he has the merit of sanctifying God’s name and spreading the true Torah passed down from previous generations to Jews everywhere.

Accompanying Rabbi Yoel Pinto to the meeting were senior rabbis of Shuva Israel, including Rabbi Shlomo Azran, Rabbi Eliyahu Levy, and Rabbi Daniel Ben Ami. The rabbis discussed several halachic topics in depth, and Rabbi Mazuz warmly blessed them.

In recent days, Rabbi Yoel Pinto has delivered numerous Torah, ethics, and inspirational lectures to thousands across Israel in memory of his revered ancestor, Sidna Baba Sali, whose yahrzeit was commemorated earlier this week.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel