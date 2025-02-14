Rabbi Pinto to Minister Dudi Amsalem: “You are the protector of tradition and the Torah world”

During his visit to the holy gravesite of the righteous Rabbi Yitzchak Abuhatzeira, in Toulal, Morocco, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto was joined by Minister Dudi Amsalem, who came to receive his blessing.

Rabbi Pinto, accompanied by his son and successor, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, spoke with Amsalem and offered him words of encouragement. According to Rabbi Pinto, Minister Amsalem possesses a rare courage in today’s political landscape, where few dare to speak the truth openly. (credit: Shuva Israel)

“Your words and heart are in perfect harmony,” Rabbi Pinto told Amsalem. “Throughout your political career, you have never hesitated to proclaim the clear and unequivocal truth, even in the face of strong opposition. You have devoted yourself to defending Jewish tradition, supporting the Torah world, standing by the traditional community, and fostering love and unity among the people of Israel.” (credit: Shuva Israel)

The rabbi then blessed Amsalem, saying that in the merit of the righteous Rabbi Yitzchak Abuhatzeira, he would be granted longevity, health, happiness, and fulfillment. “Continue on your path, sanctifying God’s name, working for the Jewish people, and strengthening the foundations of the nation,” Rabbi Pinto encouraged him. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Pinto, head of Shuva Israel Institutions, continues the legacy of the illustrious Abuhatzeira and Pinto dynasties, leading a worldwide spiritual and educational movement. Under Shuva Israel, approximately one hundred yeshivas and Torah centers have been established, serving as hubs of Torah study and acts of kindness across the globe.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel