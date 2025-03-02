“You United the People of Israel”: Rabbi Yoel Pinto Comforts the Bibas Family

Hope, strength, and tears at Kfar HaMaccabiah: Rabbi Yoel Pinto, son of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, arrived on Thursday to comfort and strengthen the Bibas family, Yarden Bibas and Dana Siton, who are mourning the loss of their loved ones, Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel hy”d, brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto spent a long time with the family, speaking with them privately and offering words of comfort and encouragement. During his visit, he connected them via a direct phone call with his father, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, who was in tears throughout the conversation.

“The holy and pure souls who were brutally murdered are at the level of martyrs. Their sacred souls are now near the Divine Throne,” said Rabbi Pinto. “Through your actions, you have sanctified God’s name in a way that united the entire Jewish people.”

Rabbi Yoel Pinto also addressed Yarden Bibas, the father of the family, saying: “Your way of coping has shown all of us how deep your faith is. Despite all the sorrow and suffering, you have displayed superhuman inner strength.”

As a reminder, at the funeral of Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel hy”d, over one hundred thousand people spontaneously took to the streets to honor and pay tribute to the holy martyrs who were brutally murdered.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel